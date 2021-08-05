“BLACK WIDOW” (PG-13)
Natasha Romanoff, aka Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson), confronts the darker parts of her ledger when a dangerous conspiracy with ties to her past arises. — LEW, MOS, PUL
“THE BOSS BABY:FAMILY BUSINESS” (PG)
The Templeton brothers have become adults and drifted away from each other, but a new boss baby with a cutting-edge approach is about to bring them together again. This computer-animated comedy film is the sequel to the 2017 film. — LEW
“F9: THE FAST SAGA” (PG-13)
Cipher enlists the help of Jakob, Dom’s younger brother to take revenge on Dom and his team. This film stars Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez and Jordana Brewster. — LEW
“IN THE HEIGHTS” (PG-13)
In the Washington Heights borough of New York City, the scent of warm coffee hangs in the air just outside of the 181st St. subway stop, where a kaleidoscope of dreams rallies a vibrant and tight-knit community. This musical is based on the musical stage play, concept by Lin-Manuel Miranda. — KEN
“THE IRON GIANT” (PG)
This 1999 American animated science fiction action film portrays the story of a young boy who befriends a giant robot from outer space that a paranoid government agent wants to destroy. This film is Brad Bird’s directorial debut. — LEW, PUL
“THE GREEN KNIGHT” (R)
King Arthur’s headstrong nephew embarks on a daring quest to confront the Green Knight, a mysterious giant who appears at Camelot. Risking his head, he sets off on an epic adventure to prove himself before his family and court. Dev Patel, Alicia Vikander and Joel Edgerton star in this film. — LEW, PUL
“JUNGLE CRUISE” (PG-13)
Based on Disneyland’s theme park ride, this film portrays a small riverboat taking a group of travelers through a jungle filled with dangerous animals and reptiles but with a supernatural element. Emily Blunt and Dwayne Johnson star is this film. — LEW, MOS, PUL, REX, FOX
“OLD” (PG-13)
A thriller about a family on a tropical holiday who discover that the secluded beach where they are relaxing for a few hours is somehow causing them to age rapidly reducing their entire lives into a single day. This film is directed by M. Night Shyamalan. — LEW, MOS, PUL
“A QUIET PLACE PART II” (PG-13)
Following the deadly events at home, the Abbott family must now face the terrors of the outside world as they continue their fight for survival in silence. Forced to venture into the unknown, they quickly realize that the creatures that hunt by sound are not the only threats that lurk beyond the sand path. This film stars Emily Blunt and John Krasinski. — LEW
“SNAKE EYES: G.I. JOE ORIGINS” (PG-13)
This movie is a G.I. Joe spin-off centered around the character of Snake Eyes (Henry Golding). When secrets from Snake Eyes’ past are revealed, his honor and allegiance get tested, even if that means losing the trust of those closest to him. — LEW
“SPACE JAM: A NEW LEGACY” (PG)
A rogue artificial intelligence kidnaps the son of famed basketball player LeBron James, who then has to work with Bugs Bunny to win a basketball game. — LEW, SUN
“STILLWATER” (R)
A father (Matt Damon) travels from Oklahoma to France to help his estranged daughter, who is in prison for a murder she claims she didn’t commit. — LEW, PUL
“THE SUICIDE SQUAD” (R)
Supervillains Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie), Bloodsport (Idris Elba), Peacemaker (John Cena) and a collection of nutty cons at Belle Reve prison join the super-secret, super-shady Task Force X as they are dropped off at the remote, enemy-infused island of Corto Maltese. — LEW, MOS, PUL
ULTIMATE FIGHTING CHAMPIONSHIP
UFC 265 – Derrick Lewis vs. Ciryl Gane at 7 p.m. Saturday from the Toyota Center in Houston. — LEW, PUL