Village Centre Cinemas at Eastside Marketplace in Moscow remains closed amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Pullman’s Village Centre Cinemas opens Friday.
“BOOGIE” (R)
In this coming-of-age story, Alfred “Boogie” Chin, a basketball phenom living in Queens, N.Y., dreams of one day playing in the NBA. While his parents pressure him to focus on earning a scholarship to an elite college, Boogie must find a way to navigate a new girlfriend, high school, on-court rivals and the burden of expectation. This new release stars Taylor Takahashi, Taylour Paige and Pop Smoke. — LEW
“CHAOS WALKING” (PG-13)
Todd (Tom Holland) has been brought up in a dystopian world where there are no women and all living creatures can hear each other’s thoughts in a stream of images, words and sounds. He discovers the source of a silent patch: a girl, named Viola (Daisy Ridley). New release. — LEW, PUL
“THE CROODS: A NEW AGE” (PG)
The prehistoric family the Croods are challenged by a rival family, the Bettermans, who claim to be better and more evolved. This recent release features Nicolas Cage, Emma Stone and Ryan Reynolds. — LEW, PUL
“LAND” (PG-13)
This film centers on Edee Holzer (Robin Wright), a cosmopolitan lawyer consumed by grief. After enduring a personal tragedy, Edee feels her only escape is to disappear from her life and live completely apart from the rest of humanity. As she learns to survive in a harsh environment, she finds the woman in herself that she felt had long since died. Recent release. — LEW
“MONSTER HUNTER” (PG-13)
When Lt. Artemis (Milla Jovovich) and her loyal soldiers are transported to a new world, they engage in a desperate battle for survival against enormous enemies with incredible powers. This recent release is based on the video game by Capcom and stars Tony Jaa, Ron Perlman and T.I. — PUL
“NEWS OF THE WORLD” (PG-13)
A widowed Civil War veteran (Tom Hanks) agrees to deliver a girl, taken by the Kiowa people years ago, to her aunt and uncle, despite the girl’s wish to remain with her captors. They travel hundreds of miles and face grave dangers as they search for a place that either can call home. — PUL
“NOMADLAND” (R)
After losing everything in the Great Recession, a woman (Frances McDormand) embarks on a journey through the American West, living as a van-dwelling modern-day nomad. This new release is directed by Chloé Zhao. — LEW
“RAYA AND THE LAST DRAGON” (PG)
Long ago, in the fantasy world of Kumandra, humans and dragons lived together in harmony. However, when sinister monsters known as the Druun threatened the land, the dragons sacrificed themselves to save humanity. Now, 500 years later, those same monsters have returned, and it’s up to a lone warrior to track down the last dragon and stop the Druun for good. This new release stars Kelly Marie Tran and Awkwafina. — LEW, PUL, FOX, REX
“THE LITTLE THINGS” (R)
Kern County Deputy Sheriff Joe Deacon (Denzel Washington) is sent to Los Angeles for what should have been a quick evidence-gathering assignment. Instead, he becomes embroiled in the search for a serial killer who is terrorizing the city. This recent release also stars Rami Malek and Jared Leto. — PUL
“THE MARKSMAN” (PG-13)
Jim is a former U.S. Marine (Liam Neeson) who lives a solitary life as a rancher along the Arizona-Mexican border in this recent release. His existence soon comes crashing down when he tries to protect a Mexican boy on the run from members of a vicious cartel. — LEW, PUL
“THE NEVERENDING STORY” (PG)
On his way to school, Bastian (Barret Oliver) ducks into a bookstore to avoid bullies. Sneaking away with a book called “The Neverending Story,” Bastian begins reading it. The novel is about Fantasia, a fantasy land threatened by “The Nothing,” a darkness that destroys everything it touches. The kingdom needs the help of a human child to survive. This film from 1984 is directed by Wolfgang Petersen. — LEW, PUL
“TOM & JERRY” (PG)
This new release is an adaptation of the classic Hanna-Barbera cartoon, and reveals how Tom and Jerry first meet and form their rivalry. Jerry moves into New York City’s finest hotel on the eve of the wedding of the century, forcing a desperate event planner to hire Tom to get rid of him. As mayhem ensues, the escalating cat-and-mouse battle soon threatens to destroy her career, the wedding and possibly the hotel itself. This live-action/computer-animated film stars Chloë Grace Moretz and Colin Jost. — LEW, PUL