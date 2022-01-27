Because of staffing shortages, the Village Centre Cinema in Moscow is closed until Wednesday. There was no online schedule at press time. Readers are advised to check its website for updates.
“AMERICAN UNDERDOG” (PG)
The story of NFL MVP and Hall of Fame quarterback Kurt Warner (Zachary Levi), who went from stocking shelves at a supermarket to becoming a football star. — LEW, FOX
“GHOSTBUSTERS: AFTERLIFE” (PG-13)
A single mother and her two children discover they have a connection to the original Ghostbusters and the secret legacy their grandfather left behind. Finn Wolfhard, Mckenna Grace and Carrie Coon star. — LEW
“GONE WITH THE WIND (G)
The manipulative daughter of a Georgia plantation owner conducts a turbulent romance with a roguish profiteer during the American Civil War and Reconstruction periods. Vivien Leigh and Clark Gable star in this 1939 film. — LEW, PUL
“THE KING’S MAN” (R)
As a collection of history’s worst tyrants and criminal masterminds gather to plot a way to wipe out millions, one man must race against time to stop them. This is the third installment in the “Kingsman” film series, which is based on the comic book “The Secret Service” by Mark Millar and Dave Gibbons. — LEW, PUL, REX
“THE MATRIX RESURRECTIONS” (R)
This sequel to “The Matrix Revolutions” (2003), and the fourth installment in “The Matrix” film series, revists a world of two realities: one, everyday life; the other, what lies behind it. To find out if his reality is a construct, to truly know himself, Mr. Anderson will have to choose to follow the white rabbit once more. — LEW
“REDEEMING LOVE” (PG-13)
Sold into prostitution as a child, Angel (Abigail Cowen) knows nothing but betrayal. Can her heart ever be mended? Based upon the novel by Francine Rivers. — LEW
“SCREAM” (R)
Twenty-five years after the original series of murders in Woodsboro, a new killer emerges, and Sidney Prescott (Neve Campbell) must return to uncover the truth. Courteney Cox and David Arquette also star. — LEW, PUL
“SING 2” (PG)
Buster Moon (voiced by Matthew McConaughey) and his friends must persuade reclusive rock star Clay Calloway (voiced by Bono) to join them for the opening of a new show. This computer-animated musical is the follow-up to 2016’s “Sing.” — LEW, PUL
“SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME” (PG-13)
With Spider-Man’s identity now revealed, Peter Parker (Tom Holland) asks Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) for help. When a spell goes wrong, dangerous foes from other worlds start to appear. — LEW, PUL
“THE 355” (PG-13)
When a top-secret weapon falls into mercenary hands, a wild-card CIA agent joins forces with three international agents on a lethal mission to retrieve it, while staying a step ahead of a mysterious woman who’s tracking their every move. Jessica Chastain, Lupita Nyong’o and Diane Kruger star. — LEW, PUL