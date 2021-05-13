Village Centre Cinemas at Eastside Marketplace in Moscow remains closed amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
“THE DARK KNIGHT” (PG-13)
When the menace known as the Joker (Heath Ledger) wreaks havoc and chaos on the people of Gotham, Batman (Christian Bale) must accept one of the greatest psychological and physical tests of his ability to fight injustice. This 2008 film is directed by Christopher Nolan.
“DEMON SLAYER: KIMETSU NO YAIBA THE MOVIE: MUGEN TRAIN” (SUBTITLED AND DUBBED) (R)
A youth begins a quest to fight demons and save his sister after finding his family slaughtered and his sister turned into a demon in this new release.
“GODZILLA VS. KONG” (PG-13)
Fearsome monsters Godzilla and King Kong square off in an epic battle for the ages, while humanity looks to wipe out both of the creatures and take back the planet once and for all. New release.
“MORTAL KOMBAT” (R)
MMA fighter Cole Young (Lewis Tan) seeks out Earth's greatest champions in order to stand against the enemies of Outworld in a high stakes battle for the universe. New release.
“NOBODY” (R)
In a barrage of fists, gunfire and squealing tires, an enraged man must save his wife and son from a dangerous adversary and ensure that he will never be underestimated again. This new release stars Bob Odenkirk, Connie Nielsen and Christopher Lloyd.
OLIVEIRA VS. CHANDLER (PREMIUM EVENT)
Charles Oliveira vs. Michael Chandler, billed as Face the Fearless, is an upcoming super middleweight professional boxing match. 7 p.m. Saturday only.
“PROFILE” (R)
An undercover British journalist risks her life by infiltrating militant extremist groups online. This new release is directed by Timur Bekmambetov.
“RAYA AND THE LAST DRAGON” (PG)
Long ago, in the fantasy world of Kumandra, humans and dragons lived together in harmony. However, when sinister monsters known as the Druun threatened the land, the dragons sacrificed themselves to save humanity. Now, 500 years later, those same monsters have returned, and it's up to a lone warrior to track down the last dragon and stop the Druun for good. This new release stars Kelly Marie Tran and Awkwafina.
“SPIRAL (ALSO KNOWN AS SPIRAL: FROM THE BOOK OF SAW)” (R)
Working in the shadow of his father, Detective Ezekiel "Zeke" Banks (Chris Rock) and his rookie partner take charge of an investigation into grisly murders that are eerily reminiscent of the city's gruesome past. Unwittingly entrapped in a deepening mystery, Zeke finds himself at the center of the killer's morbid game. This new release also stars Samuel L. Jackson.
“THOSE WHO WISH ME DEAD” (R)
A teenage murder witness finds himself pursued by twin assassins in the Montana wilderness with a survival expert tasked with protecting him — and a forest fire threatening to consume them all. This new release stars Angelina Jolie and Jon Bernthal.
“TOM & JERRY” (PG)
This new release is an adaptation of the classic Hanna-Barbera cartoon, and reveals how Tom and Jerry first meet and form their rivalry. This live-action/computer-animated film stars Chloë Grace Moretz and Colin Jost.
“WRATH OF MAN” (R)
Harry "H" Hill, (Jason Statham) a cold and mysterious stranger, is hired by a cash truck company responsible for moving hundreds of millions of dollars around Los Angeles each week. Secretly, "H" is hunting for the people who murdered his son during a similar robbery, and plans to use his new position to set traps for every would-be robber in the city until he finds his son's killers. New Release.