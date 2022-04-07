This weekend’s movies

No shows will run this week at Blue Fox Theatre and Rex Theatre.
“ALIEN” (R)
The crew of a commercial spacecraft encounter a deadly life form after investigating an unknown transmission. The newly formed Moscow Film Society will present a screening of this 1979 movie at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre. There is no cost to attend. — KEN
“AMBULANCE” (R)
Two robbers steal an ambulance after their heist goes awry. Jake Gyllenhaal, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Eiza González star. — LEW, MOS, PUL
“THE BATMAN” (PG-13)
When the Riddler, a sadistic serial killer, begins murdering key political figures in Gotham, Batman (Robert Pattinson) is forced to investigate the city’s hidden corruption and question his family’s involvement. — LEW, MOS, PUL
“DOG” (PG-13)
Two former Army Rangers are paired against their will on the road trip of a lifetime. Briggs (Channing Tatum) and Lulu (a Belgian Malinois), race down the Pacific Coast to get to a fellow soldier’s funeral on time. — LEW
“FATHER STU” (R)
Follows the life of the Rev. Stuart Long, a boxer-turned-priest who inspired countless people during his journey from self-destruction to redemption. Directed by Rosalind Ross. — LEW, PUL
“HARRY POTTER AND THE ORDER OF THE PHOENIX” (PG-13)
With their warning about Lord Voldemort’s return scoffed at, Harry and Dumbledore are targeted by the Wizard authorities as an authoritarian bureaucrat slowly seizes power at Hogwarts (2007). — LEW, PUL
“SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME” (PG-13)
With Spider-Man’s identity now revealed, Peter Parker (Tom Holland) asks Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) for help. When a spell goes wrong, dangerous foes from other worlds start to appear. — LEW
“THE LOST CITY” (PG-13)
A reclusive romance novelist on a book tour with her cover model gets swept up in a kidnapping attempt that lands them both in a cutthroat jungle adventure. Stars Sandra Bullock, Brad Pitt and Channing Tatum. — LEW, MOS, PUL
“MORBIUS” (PG-13)
Biochemist Michael Morbius tries to cure himself of a rare blood disease, but he inadvertently infects himself with a form of vampirism instead. Stars Jared Leto, Michael Keaton and Adria Arjona. — LEW, MOS, PUL
“SONIC THE HEDGEHOG 2” (PG)
When the manic Dr. Robotnik (Jim Carrey) returns to Earth with a new ally, Knuckles the Echidna (voiced by Idris Elba), Sonic (voiced by Ben Schwartz) and his new friend Tails (voiced by Colleen O’Shaughnessey) are all that stand in his way. This live-action/animated hybrid is the sequel to Sonic the Hedgehog (2020). A review is on Page 9. — LEW, MOS, PUL
UFC 273: VOLKANOVSKI VS. THE KOREAN ZOMBIE
Alexander Volkanovski vs. Chan Sung Jung at 7 p.m. Saturday at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Fla. — LEW
“UNCHARTED” (PG-13)
Street-smart Nathan Drake (Tom Holland) is recruited by a seasoned treasure hunter, Victor “Sully” Sullivan (Mark Wahlberg), to recover a fortune amassed by Ferdinand Magellan and lost 500 years ago by the House of Moncada. — LEW