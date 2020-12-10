Village Centre Cinemas at Eastside Marketplace in Moscow and Pullman Village Centre Cinemas are closed this weekend.
“ALL MY LIFE” (PG-13)
A couple’s wedding plans are thrown off course when the groom is diagnosed with liver cancer. This new release stars Jessica Rothe, Harry Shum Jr. and Marielle Scott. New release. — LEW
“DIE HARD” (R)
An NYPD officer tries to save his wife and several others taken hostage by German terrorists during a Christmas party at the Nakatomi Plaza in Los Angeles. This 1988 film stars Bruce Willis, Alan Rickman and Bonnie Bedelia. — LEW
“DR. SEUSS’ HOW THE GRINCH STOLE CHRISTMAS” (PG)
In this 2000 live-action adaptation of the beloved children’s tale by Dr. Seuss, the reclusive green Grinch (Jim Carrey) decides to ruin Christmas for the cheery citizens of Whoville. Reluctantly joined by his hapless dog, Max, the Grinch comes down from his mountaintop home and sneaks into town to swipe everything holiday-related from the Whos. However, the bitter grump finds a hitch in his plans when he encounters the endearing Cindy Lou Who (Taylor Momsen). This film also stars Christine Baranski and Jeffrey Tambor. — LEW
“FREAKY” (R)
A mystical, ancient dagger causes a notorious serial killer (Vince Vaughn) to magically switch bodies with a 17-year-old girl (Kathryn Newton). New release. — LEW
“LET HIM GO” (R)
A retired sheriff (Kevin Costner) and his wife (Diane Lane), grieving over the death of their son, set out to find their only grandson. New release. — Fox, LEW, Rex
“THE CROODS: A NEW AGE” (PG)
The prehistoric family the Croods are challenged by a rival family the Bettermans, who claim to be better and more evolved. This new release features the voices of Nicolas Cage, Emma Stone and Ryan Reynolds. — LEW
“WHITE CHRISTMAS” (G)
A successful song-and-dance team become romantically involved with a sister act and team up to save the failing Vermont inn of their former commanding general. This 1954 musical film features Bing Crosby, Danny Kaye and Rosemary Clooney. — LEW
“WILD MOUNTAIN THYME” (PG-13)
Farmer Rosemary Muldoon (Emily Blunt) has her heart set on winning her neighbor Anthony Reilly’s (Jamie Dornan) love. The problem is, Anthony seems to have inherited a family curse, and remains oblivious to his beautiful admirer. Stung by his father’s plans to sell the family farm to his American nephew, Anthony is jolted into pursuing his dreams. New release. — LEW
“WONDER WOMAN” (PG-13)
Before she was Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot), she was Diana, princess of the Amazons, trained to be an unconquerable warrior. Raised on a sheltered island paradise, Diana meets an American pilot (Chris Pine) who tells her about the massive conflict that’s raging in the outside world. Convinced that she can stop the threat, Diana leaves her home for the first time. Fighting alongside men in a war to end all wars, she finally discovers her full powers and true destiny in this 2017 film directed by Patty Jenkins. — LEW