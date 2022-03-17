“THE BATMAN” (PG-13)
When the Riddler, a sadistic serial killer, begins murdering key political figures in Gotham, Batman (Robert Pattinson) is forced to investigate the city’s hidden corruption and question his family’s involvement. — LEW, MOS, PUL
“BLACKLIGHT” (PG-13)
Travis Block (Liam Neeson) is a government operative coming to terms with his shadowy past. When he discovers a plot targeting U.S. citizens, Block finds himself in the crosshairs of the FBI director he once helped protect. — LEW
“CYRANO” (PG-13)
Too self-conscious to woo Roxanne (Haley Bennett) himself, wordsmith Cyrano de Bergerac (Peter Dinklage) helps young Christian (Kelvin Harrison Jr.) nab her heart through love letters. — LEW
“DEATH ON THE NILE” (PG-13)
While on vacation on the Nile, Hercule Poirot (Kenneth Branagh) must investigate the murder of a young heiress. — LEW
“DOG” (PG-13)
Two former Army Rangers are paired against their will on the road trip of a lifetime. Briggs (Channing Tatum) and Lulu (a Belgian Malinois), race down the Pacific Coast to get to a fellow soldier’s funeral on time. — LEW, MOS, PUL
“HARLAN COUNTY, USA” (PG)
The Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre continues its Women’s History Month programming today with a spotlight on female directors. This 1976 documentary, directed by Barbara Kopple, provides a heartbreaking record of the 13-month struggle between a coal-mining community fighting to survive and a corporation dedicated to the bottom line. The film won an Oscar for best documentary in 1976. — KEN
“HARRY POTTER AND THE GOBLET OF FIRE”
Harry Potter (Daniel Radcliffe) finds himself competing in a hazardous tournament between rival schools of magic, but he is distracted by recurring nightmares in this 2005 movie. — LEW, PUL
“JUJUTSU KAISEN 0: THE MOVIE” (PG-13)
Yuta Okkotsu is a high schooler who gains control of an extremely powerful Cursed Spirit and gets enrolled in the Tokyo Prefectural Jujutsu High School by Jujutsu Sorcerers to help him control his power and keep an eye on him. This Japanese animated dark fantasy film is based on the manga series “Jujutsu Kaisen 0” created by Gege Akutami. Subtitled and dubbed. — LEW, PUL
OSCAR SHORTS
The Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre will show Academy Award nominated short films in three distinct programs: live action Friday, animated Saturday and documentary Sunday. The animated shorts contain difficult material and graphic images not suitable for viewers younger than 17. — KEN
“THE RIDER “ (R)
The Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre continues its Women’s History Month programming Wednesday with a spotlight on female directors. This 2017 breakout film for Chloé Zhao captures the intimate and moving portrait of a Lakota Sioux cowboy (Brady Jandreau, in a semi-autobiographical role) seeking a path forward in his life after a near-fatal head injury prevents him from pursuing his dreams as an elite rodeo rider. Award-winning film editor Alex O’Flinn will answer questions about the film during a talkback after the screening. — KEN
“SING 2” (PG)
Buster Moon (voiced by Matthew McConaughey) and his friends must persuade reclusive rock star Clay Calloway (voiced by Bono) to join them for the opening of a new show. This computer-animated musical is the follow-up to the 2016 movie “Sing.” — LEW
“SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME” (PG-13)
With Spider-Man’s identity now revealed, Peter Parker (Tom Holland) asks Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) for help. When a spell goes wrong, dangerous foes from other worlds start to appear. — LEW, PUL
“UNCHARTED” (PG-13)
Street-smart Nathan Drake (Tom Holland) is recruited by a seasoned treasure hunter, Victor “Sully” Sullivan (Mark Wahlberg), to recover a fortune amassed by Ferdinand Magellan and lost 500 years ago by the House of Moncada. — LEW, MOS, PUL, FOX, REX
“X” (R)
In 1979, a group of young filmmakers set out to make an adult film in rural Texas, but when their reclusive, elderly hosts catch them in the act, the group members find themselves fighting for their lives. Stars Mia Goth, Jenna Ortega and Martin Henderson. — LEW, PUL