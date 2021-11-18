“ANTLERS” (R)
In an isolated Oregon town, a middle-school teacher and her sheriff brother become embroiled with her enigmatic student, whose dark secrets lead to terrifying encounters with a legendary ancestral creature who came before them. Keri Russell and Jesse Plemons star. — LEW
“CLIFFORD THE BIG RED DOG” (PG)
When Emily Elizabeth (Darby Camp) meets a magical animal rescuer who gives her a little red puppy, she doesn’t anticipate waking up to find a giant, 10-foot hound in her small New York City apartment. With her single mother away on business, Emily and her fun-but-impulsive uncle set out on an adventure that takes a bite out of the Big Apple. — LEW, MOS, PUL
“DUNE” (PG-13)
This adaptation of Frank Herbert’s science fiction novel follows the saga of a man (played by Timothée Chalamet) entrusted with protecting the most vital element in the galaxy. Rebecca Ferguson and Zendaya also star. — LEW, PUL, KEN
“ETERNALS” (PG-13)
The Eternals, a race of immortal beings with superhuman powers who have secretly lived on Earth for thousands of years, reunite to battle the evil Deviants. Gemma Chan, Richard Madden and Angelina Jolie star. — LEW, MOS, PUL, FOX
“THE FRENCH DISPATCH” (R)
Wes Anderson directs this love letter to journalists set in an outpost of an American newspaper in a fictional 20th-century French city. Benicio Del Toro, Adrien Brody and Tilda Swinton star. — PUL
“GHOSTBUSTERS: AFTERLIFE” (PG-13)
When a single mother and her two children move to a new town, they soon discover they have a connection to the original Ghostbusters and the secret legacy their grandfather left behind. Stars Finn Wolfhard, Mckenna Grace and Carrie Coon. A review is on Page 10. — LEW, MOS, PUL
“HARRY POTTER AND THE SORCERER’S STONE” (PG)
This 2001 film portrays an orphaned boy who enrolls in a school of wizardry, where he learns the truth about him-self, his family and the terrible evil that haunts the magical world. — LEW, PUL
“KING RICHARD” (PG-13)
A look at how tennis superstars Venus and Serena Williams became who they are after the coaching from their father Richard Williams. — Will Smith, Aunjanue Ellis and Jon Bernthal. — LEW, PUL
“NO TIME TO DIE” (PG-13)
James Bond (Daniel Craig) has left active service. His peace is short-lived when Felix Leiter, an old friend from the CIA, turns up asking for help, leading Bond onto the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology. — LEW, PUL
“RON’S GONE WRONG” (PG)
This computer-animated science fiction comedy tells the story of Barney (voiced by Jack Dylan Grazer), a socially awkward schoolboy who receives a robot named Ron (voiced by Zach Galifianakis) that’s supposed to be his best friend. Barney is excited to finally have his own robot, until his new toy starts to hilariously malfunction. — LEW
“VENOM: LET THERE BE CARNAGE” (PG-13)
After finding a host body in investigative reporter Eddie Brock (Tom Hardy), the alien symbiote must face a new enemy, Carnage, the alter ego of serial killer Cletus Kasady (Woody Harrelson). This film is the second in Sony’s Spider-Man Universe and the sequel to “Venom” (2018). — LEW, REX