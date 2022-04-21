“AMBULANCE” (R)
Two robbers steal an ambulance after their heist goes awry. Jake Gyllenhaal, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Eiza González star. — LEW
“THE BAD GUYS” (PG)
Several reformed yet misunderstood criminal animals attempt to become good, with some disastrous results along the way. This computer-animated comedy stars Sam Rockwell, Marc Maron and Awkwafina. — LEW, MOS, PUL
“THE BATMAN” (PG-13)
When the Riddler, a sadistic serial killer, begins murdering key political figures in Gotham, Batman (Robert Pattinson) is forced to investigate the city’s hidden corruption and question his family’s involvement. — LEW
“EVERYTHING EVERYWHERE ALL AT ONCE” (R)
When an interdimensional rupture unravels reality, an unlikely hero must channel her newfound powers to fight bizarre and bewildering dangers. Michelle Yeoh stars. — LEW, PUL
“FANTASTIC BEASTS: THE SECRETS OF DUMBLEDORE” (PG-13)
Albus Dumbledore (Jude Law) assigns Newt (Eddie Redmayne) and his allies to a mission related to the rising power of Grindelwald (Mads Mikkelsen). — LEW, MOS, PUL, FOX, REX
“FATHER STU” (R)
This film follows the life of the Rev. Stuart Long (Mark Wahlberg), a boxer-turned-priest who inspired people in his journey from self-destruction to redemption. — LEW, PUL
“KISS THE GROUND”
Inland North Waste presents “Kiss the Ground,” a film on regenerative agriculture to save the planet’s topsoil and combat climate change. Stewardship program adviser and teacher Don Smith will join a 30-minute Q&A session following the film. Set for 7 p.m. Thursday. — KEN
“THE LOST CITY” (PG-13)
A reclusive romance novelist on a book tour with her cover model gets swept up in a kidnapping attempt that lands them both in a cutthroat adventure. Sandra Bullock, Brad Pitt and Channing Tatum star. — LEW, MOS
“MORBIUS” (PG-13)
Biochemist Michael Morbius tries to cure himself of a rare blood disease, but he inadvertently infects himself with a form of vampirism instead. Jared Leto, Michael Keaton and Adria Arjona star. — LEW
“THE NORTHMAN” (R)
A young Viking prince seeks to avenge his father’s murder. Stars Alexander Skarsgård, Nicole Kidman and Claes Bang. — LEW, MOS, PUL
“PRIDE & PREJUDICE” (PG)
Sparks fly when spirited Elizabeth Bennet meets single, rich and proud Mr. Darcy. But Mr. Darcy reluctantly finds himself falling in love with a woman beneath his class. Keira Knightley and Matthew Macfadyen star in this 2005 film. — LEW
“SONIC THE HEDGEHOG 2” (PG)
When the manic Dr. Robotnik (Jim Carrey) returns to Earth with a new ally, Knuckles the Echidna (voiced by Idris Elba), Sonic (voiced by Ben Schwartz) and his new friend Tails (voiced by Colleen O’Shaughnessey) are all that stand in his way. — LEW, MOS, PUL
“THE UNBEARABLE WEIGHT OF MASSIVE TALENT” (R)
A cash-strapped Nicolas Cage agrees to make a paid appearance at a billionaire super fan’s birthday party, but is really an informant for the CIA since the billionaire fan is a drug kingpin. Nicolas Cage, Pedro Pascal and Tiffany Haddish star. — LEW, PUL
UI: FISH & WILDLIFE FILM FESTIVAL
Screening of award winners. Doors open at 6 p.m., screening begins at 6:30 p.m. Cost is $5 per person and free for students and children younger than 18. Additional information is at uidaho.edu/fwff. — KEN
“UNCHARTED” (PG-13)
Street-smart Nathan Drake (Tom Holland) is recruited by treasure hunter Victor “Sully” Sullivan (Mark Wahlberg), to recover a fortune lost 500 years ago. — LEW
“THE VELVET QUEEN”
High up on the Tibetan plateau, among unexplored and inaccessible valleys, lies one of the last sanctuaries of the wild world where rare and undiscovered fauna lives. Vincent Munier, one of the world’s most renowned wildlife photographers, takes the adventurer and novelist Sylvain Tesson with him on his latest mission. For several weeks, they’ll explore these valleys searching for unusual animals. Presented by UI Fish & Wildlife and Department of Modern Languages. Set for 4 and 7 p.m. Saturday and 7 p.m. Sunday. Tickets can be purchased online or in person. — KEN