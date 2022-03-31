This Weekend’s Movies

“THE BATMAN” (PG-13)
When the Riddler, a sadistic serial killer, begins murdering key political figures in Gotham, Batman (Robert Pattinson) is forced to investigate the city’s hidden corruption and question his family’s involvement. — LEW, MOS, PUL
“DOG” (PG-13)
Two former Army Rangers are paired against their will on the road trip of a lifetime. Briggs (Channing Tatum) and Lulu (a Belgian Malinois), race down the Pacific Coast to get to a fellow soldier’s funeral on time. — LEW
“THE GODFATHER” (R)
The 50th anniversary of this 1972 film portrays the aging patriarch of an organized crime dynasty in postwar New York City transfers control of his clandestine empire to his reluctant youngest son. Directed by Francis Ford Coppola. — LEW, PUL
“JUJUTSU KAISEN 0: THE MOVIE” (PG-13)
Yuta Okkotsu is a high schooler who gains control of an extremely powerful Cursed Spirit and gets enrolled in the Tokyo Prefectural Jujutsu High School by Jujutsu Sorcerers to help him control his power and keep an eye on him. This Japanese animated dark fantasy film is based on the manga series “Jujutsu Kaisen 0” created by Gege Akutami. Subtitled and dubbed. — LEW, PUL
“SALLY COTTER AND THE CENSORED STONE”
The Moscow Community Theatre presents “Sally Cotter and the Censored Stone” by Dean O’Carroll. When Sally falls asleep while reading books about a certain juvenile wizard, she dreams that she is a student at Frogbull Academy of Sorcery. But danger is lurking, and it’s up to Sally and her new friends Dave and Harmonica to save the day. Showtimes are at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and April 8 and 9. Matinees are at 2 p.m. Sunday and April 10 at the Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre. Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for students/seniors, available at moscowcommunitytheatre.org/tickets and Safari Pearl, or at the box office 30 minutes before showtime. — KEN
“MET LIVE IN HD: DON CARLOS”
This is one of a series of live opera performances transmitted in high-definition video by satellite from the Metropolitan Opera in New York City. The performance will show the original five-act French version of Verdi’s epic opera of doomed love among royalty, set against the backdrop of the Spanish Inquisition. Encore showing at 6 p.m. Monday. Run time is 4 hours, 55 minutes. — KEN
“SING 2” (PG) SING-A-LONG
Buster Moon (voiced by Matthew McConaughey) and his friends must persuade reclusive rock star Clay Calloway (voiced by Bono) to join them for the opening of a new show. This computer-animated musical is the follow-up to the 2016 movie “Sing.” — LEW
“SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME” (PG-13)
With Spider-Man’s identity now revealed, Peter Parker (Tom Holland) asks Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) for help. When a spell goes wrong, dangerous foes from other worlds start to appear. — LEW
“THE LOST CITY” (PG-13)
A reclusive romance novelist on a book tour with her cover model gets swept up in a kidnapping attempt that lands them both in a cutthroat jungle adventure. Stars Sandra Bullock, Brad Pitt and Channing Tatum. — LEW, MOS, PUL
“MORBIUS” (PG-13)
Biochemist Michael Morbius tries to cure himself of a rare blood disease, but he inadvertently infects himself with a form of vampirism instead. Stars Jared Leto, Michael Keaton and Adria Arjona. — LEW, MOS, PUL, FOX, REX
“UNCHARTED” (PG-13)
Street-smart Nathan Drake (Tom Holland) is recruited by a seasoned treasure hunter, Victor “Sully” Sullivan (Mark Wahlberg), to recover a fortune amassed by Ferdinand Magellan and lost 500 years ago by the House of Moncada. — LEW, PUL !