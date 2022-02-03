“AMERICAN UNDERDOG” (PG)
The story of NFL MVP and Hall of Fame quarterback Kurt Warner (Zachary Levi), who went from stocking shelves at a supermarket to becoming a football star. — LEW
“GHOSTBUSTERS: AFTERLIFE” (PG-13)
A single mother and her two children discover they have a connection to the original Ghostbusters and the secret legacy their grandfather left behind. Finn Wolfhard, Mckenna Grace and Carrie Coon star. — LEW
“THE FIFTH ELEMENT” (PG-13)
In the colorful future, a cab driver unwittingly becomes the central figure in the search for a legendary cosmic weapon to keep Evil and Mr. Zorg at bay. This 1997 film stars Bruce Willis, Milla Jovovich and Gary Oldman. — LEW, PUL
“JACKASS FOREVER” (R)
The sequel to Jackass 3D (2010), this movie is the fourth main installment and the fifth overall installment in the Jackass film series. Celebrate the joy of a perfectly executed shot to the groin as Johnny Knoxville, Steve-O and the rest of the gang return for another round of hilarious, wildly absurd and often dangerous displays of stunts and comedy. — LEW, MOS, PUL
“THE KING’S MAN” (R)
As a collection of history’s worst tyrants and criminal masterminds gather to plot a way to wipe out millions, one man must race against time to stop them. This is the third installment in the “Kingsman” film series, which is based on the comic book “The Secret Service” by Mark Millar and Dave Gibbons. — LEW, PUL
“MOONFALL” (PG-13)
The world stands on the brink of annihilation when a mysterious force knocks the moon from its orbit and sends it hurtling toward a collision course with Earth. With only weeks before impact, NASA executive Jocinda “Jo” Fowler (Halle Berry) teams up with a man from her past and a conspiracy theorist for an impossible mission into space to save humanity. — LEW, MOS, PUL, FOX
“REDEEMING LOVE” (PG-13)
Sold into prostitution as a child, Angel (Abigail Cowen) knows nothing but betrayal. Can her heart ever be mended? Based upon the novel by Francine Rivers. — LEW
“SCREAM” (R)
Twenty-five years after the original series of murders in Woodsboro, a new killer emerges, and Sidney Prescott (Neve Campbell) must return to uncover the truth. Courteney Cox and David Arquette also star. — LEW, MOS, PUL
“SING 2” (PG)
Buster Moon (voiced by Matthew McConaughey) and his friends must persuade reclusive rock star Clay Calloway (voiced by Bono) to join them for the opening of a new show. This computer-animated musical is the follow-up to 2016’s “Sing.” — LEW, MOS, PUL
“SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME” (PG-13)
With Spider-Man’s identity now revealed, Peter Parker (Tom Holland) asks Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) for help. When a spell goes wrong, dangerous foes from other worlds start to appear. — LEW, MOS, PUL, KEN
“THE WOLF AND THE LION” (PG)
A wolf pup and a lost lion cub are rescued by a girl in the heart of the Canadian wilderness. Their friendship will change their lives forever. Stars Molly Kunz, Graham Greene and Charlie Carrick. — REX
“THE 355” (PG-13)
When a top-secret weapon falls into mercenary hands, a wild-card CIA agent joins forces with three international agents on a lethal mission to retrieve it, while staying a step ahead of a mysterious woman who’s tracking their every move. Jessica Chastain, Lupita Nyong’o and Diane Kruger star. — LEW