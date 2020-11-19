“Honest Thief,” a PG-13 movie starring Liam Neeson as a notorious bank robber wanting to lead an honest life, is showing at Blue Fox Theatre, 116 W. Main St., Grangeville, and Rex Theatre, 156 Johnson Ave., Orofino. Showtimes are 6:30 p.m. Friday-next Thursday.
All movie theaters in the state of Washington will be closed for at least the next four weeks; this includes the Pullman Village Centre Cinemas. The Lewiston Village Centre Cinemas and the Moscow Village Centre Cinemas also are closed temporarily. !