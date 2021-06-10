ADESANYA VS. VETTORI 2 (PREMIUM EVENT)
Israel Adesanya vs. Marvin Vettori in a professional boxing match. 7 p.m. Saturday only. — LEW, PUL
“THE CONJURING: THE DEVIL MADE ME DO IT” (R)
Paranormal investigators Ed (Patrick Wilson) and Lorraine (Vera Farmiga) Warren take on one of the most sensational cases of their careers after a cop stumbles upon a dazed and bloodied young man walking down the road. Accused of murder, the suspect claims demonic possession as his defense, forcing the Warrens into a supernatural inquiry unlike anything they’ve ever seen before. — LEW, PUL
“CRUELLA” (PG-13)
A live-action feature film following the evil exploits of Cruella de Vil, the villain from the Disney film “101 Dalmatians.” Set in 1970s London amidst the punk rock revolution, the film follows a young grifter named Estella, a clever and creative girl determined to make a name for herself with her designs. This film stars Emma Stone and Emma Thompson. — LEW, MOS, PUL, FOX, REX
“IN THE HEIGHTS” (PG-13)
In Washington Heights, N.Y., the scent of warm coffee hangs in the air just outside of the 181st St. subway stop, where a kaleidoscope of dreams rallies a vibrant and tight-knit community. At the intersection of it all is a likable and magnetic bodega owner, Usnavi de la Vega (Anthony Ramos) who hopes, imagines and sings about a better life. This musical is based on the musical stage play, concept by Lin-Manuel Miranda. — LEW, MOW, PUL
“THE HITMAN’S WIFE’S BODYGUARD” (R) Starting Wednesday
Bodyguard Michael Bryce and hit man Darius Kincaid are back for another life-threatening mission. Still unlicensed and under scrutiny, Bryce is forced into action by Darius’s even more volatile wife. Soon, all three are in over their heads when a madman’s sinister plot threatens to leave Europe in total chaos. This film starrs Ryan Reynolds, Salma Hayek and Gary Oldman. — LEW, PUL
“MAMMA MIA!” (PG-13)
The story of a bride-to-be trying to find her real father told using hit songs by the popular 1970s group ABBA. This film is a 2008 jukebox musical romantic comedy. — LEW, PUL
“PETER RABBIT 2: THE RUNAWAY” (PG)
Thomas and Bea are now married and living with Peter (voiced by James Corden) and his rabbit family. Bored of life in the garden, Peter goes to the big city, where he meets shady characters and ends up creating chaos for the whole family. This 3D live-action/computer-animated adventure comedy is based on the characters and tales of “Peter Rabbit” by Beatrix Potter. — LEW, MOS, PUL
“QUEEN BEES” (PG-13)
After reluctantly agreeing to move into a senior’s home, a woman encounters a clique of mean-spirited women and an amorous widower. This film stars Ellen Burstyn, James Caan and Ann-Margret. — LEW
“A QUIET PLACE PART II” (PG-13)
Following the deadly events at home, the Abbott family must now face the terrors of the outside world as they continue their fight for survival in silence. Forced to venture into the unknown, they quickly realize that the creatures that hunt by sound are not the only threats that lurk beyond the sand path. This film stars Emily Blunt and John Krasinski. — LEW, MOS, PUL
“SPIRIT UNTAMED” (PG)
After moving to a sleepy little town, young Lucky Prescott (voiced by Isabela Merced) befriends a wild mustang named Spirit (voiced by Jake Gyllenhaal), who shares her rebellious spirit. When a heartless wrangler plans to capture Spirit and his herd, Lucky and her new friends embark on the adventure of a lifetime to rescue the horse that forever changed her life. This computer-animated adventure film is the most recent chapter of the acclaimed “Spirit” franchise. A review is on Page 10. — LEW, MOS, PUL !