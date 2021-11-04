“THE ADDAMS FAMILY 2” (PG)
The Addamses get tangled up in more wacky adventures and find themselves involved in hilarious run-ins with all sorts of unsuspecting characters. This computer-animated film is the sequel to the 2019 animated film “The Addams Family.” — LEW
“ANTLERS” (R)
In an isolated Oregon town, a middle-school teacher and her sheriff brother become embroiled with her enigmatic student, whose dark secrets lead to terrifying encounters with a legendary ancestral creature who came before them. Keri Russell and Jesse Plemons star. — LEW, PUL
“DUNE” (PG-13)
This adaptation of Frank Herbert’s science fiction novel follows the saga of the son of a noble family (played by Timothée Chalamet) entrusted with protecting the most vital element in the galaxy. Also starring Rebecca Ferguson and Zendaya. — LEW, MOS, PUL
“ETERNALS” (PG-13)
The Eternals, a race of immortal beings with superhuman powers who have secretly lived on Earth for thousands of years, reunite to battle the evil Deviants. Starring Gemma Chan, Richard Madden and Angelina Jolie. — LEW, MOS, PUL, REX, FOX
“THE FRENCH DISPATCH” (R)
Wes Anderson directs this love letter to journalists set in an outpost of an American newspaper in a fictional 20th-century French city that brings to life a collection of stories published in “The French Dispatch” magazine. Benicio Del Toro, Adrien Brody and Tilda Swinton star. — LEW, PUL
“HALLOWEEN KILLS” (R)
The “Halloween” series saga of Michael Myers and Laurie Strode continues, starring Jamie Lee Curtis, Judy Greer and Andi Matichak. — LEW
“LAST NIGHT IN SOHO” (R)
An aspiring fashion designer is mysteriously able to enter the 1960s, where she encounters a dazzling wannabe singer. But the glamour isn’t all it appears to be. The dreams of the past start to crack and splinter into something darker. This film stars Thomasin McKenzie, Anya Taylor-Joy and Matt Smith. — LEW, MOS, PUL
“MY HERO ACADEMIA: WORLD HEROES’ MISSION” (PG-13)
When a cult of terrorists ruins a city by releasing a toxin that causes people’s abilities to spiral out of control, Japan’s greatest heroes travel around the world in an attempt to track down the mastermind and bring him to justice. This is the third Japanese animated superhero film based on the “My Hero Academia” manga series by Kohei Horikoshi. — LEW, PUL
“THE NERD”
Moscow Community Theatre presents “The Nerd.” Showtimes are at 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday and Nov. 12-13 and 2 p.m. Sunday and Nov. 14. The show will also run for two weekends. Set in Terre Haute, Ind., in late 1979, this two-act comedic play centers on the dilemma of a young architect who is visited by Rick Steadman, a fellow ex-GI whom he has never met but who saved his life after he was seriously wounded in Vietnam. Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for students and seniors and are available on the MCT website, Safari Pearl or at the box office 30 minutes before show time. — KEN
“NO TIME TO DIE” (PG-13)
James Bond (Daniel Craig) has left active service. His peace is short-lived when Felix Leiter, an old friend from the CIA, turns up asking for help, leading Bond onto the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology. — LEW, MOS, PUL
“RON’S GONE WRONG” (PG)
This computer-animated science fiction comedy tells the story of Barney (voiced by Jack Dylan Grazer), a socially awkward schoolboy who receives a robot named Ron (voiced by Zach Galifianakis) that’s supposed to be his best friend. Barney is excited to finally have his own robot until his new toy starts to hilariously malfunction. — LEW
“SAVING PRIVATE RYAN” (R)
Following the Normandy Landings, a group of U.S. soldiers goes behind enemy lines to retrieve a paratrooper whose brothers have been killed in action. This 1998 film stars Tom Hanks, Matt Damon and Tom Sizemore. — LEW, PUL
ULTIMATE FIGHTING CHAMPIONSHIP
UFC 268 Usman vs. Covington 2 at 7 p.m. Saturday from Madison Square Garden in New York. — LEW, PUL
“VENOM: LET THERE BE CARNAGE” (PG-13)
After finding a host body in investigative reporter Eddie Brock (Tom Hardy), the alien symbiote must face a new enemy, Carnage, the alter ego of serial killer Cletus Kasady (Woody Harrelson). This film is the second in Sony’s Spider-Man Universe and the sequel to “Venom” (2018). — LEW !