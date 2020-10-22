The Blue Fox and Rex theaters remain closed until further notice. The Sunset Auto Vue is closed for the 2020 season and plans to reopen for the 2021 season.
“THE ADDAMS FAMILY” (PG)
The eccentrically macabre family moves to a bland suburb in this 2019 animated comedy about the kookiest family on the block. Wednesday Addams’ friendship with the daughter of a hostile and conformist local reality show host exacerbates conflict between the families in their new neighborhood. — LEW
“BEETLEJUICE” (PG)
Michael Keaton, Academy Award winner Geena Davis, Alex Baldwin and Winona Ryder star in director Tim Burton’s comic twist on supernatural horror tales in this 1988 film. When a couple of nice, young homebody ghosts (Baldwin and Davis) try to haunt the pretentious humans who have moved into their house, they ask for help from a demonic wraith (Keaton) they cannot control in this comic fantasy that mixes the quick and the dead with a laugh and a fright. — LEW, PUL
“COCO” (PG)
In this 2017 animated film, young aspiring musician Miguel (voiced by Anthony Gonzalez) is confronted with his family’s ancestral ban on music so he enters the Land of the Dead to find his great-great-grandfather, a legendary singer. — LEW
“THE DARK DIVIDE” (NR)
Based on the true story of renowned butterfly expert Robert Pyle (David Cross), this film shows his six-week adventure in the summer of 1995 through the Gifford Pinchot National Forest in western Washington. From the book “Where Bigfoot Walks: Crossing the Dark Divide” by Robert Michael Pyle. New release. — LEW
“THE EMPTY MAN” (R)
On the trail of a missing girl, an ex-cop comes across a secretive group attempting to summon a terrifying supernatural entity. New release. — LEW, PUL
“HOCUS POCUS” (PG)
This film from 1993 has a curious youngster moving to Salem, where he struggles to fit in before awakening a trio of diabolical witches (Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy) who were executed in the 17th century. — LEW, PUL
“HONEST THIEF” (PG-13)
Wanting to lead an honest life, a notorious bank robber (Liam Neeson) turns himself in, only to be double-crossed by two ruthless FBI agents. New release. (A review can be found on Page 16.) — LEW, PUL
“MONSTERS, INC.” (PG)
To power the city, monsters have to scare children until they scream, in this 2001 computer-animated comedy. The children are believed to be toxic to monsters. But after a child enters Monstropolis, two monsters realize things may not be as they believed. — LEW
“THE NEW MUTANTS” (PG-13)
Five young mutants, just discovering their abilities while held in a secret facility against their will, fight to escape their past sins and save themselves. Stars Maisie Williams, Anya Taylor-Joy and Charlie Heaton. New release. — PUL
“THE NIGHTMARE BEFORE CHRISTMAS” (PG)
In this 1993 claymation movie directed by Tim Burton, Jack Skellington, king of Halloween Town, discovers Christmas Town, but his attempts to bring Christmas to his home causes confusion. — LEW, PUL
“TENET” (PG-13)
Armed with only one word, Tenet, and fighting for the survival of the entire world, the Protagonist (John David Washington) journeys through a world of international espionage on a mission that will unfold in something beyond real time. New release. — LEW, PUL
“THE WAR WITH GRANDPA” (PG)
When his grandfather Ed (Robert De Niro) moves in with his family, Peter (Oakes Fegley) is upset that he has to give up the bedroom he loves. So Peter decides to declare war in an attempt to get it back. Also stars Uma Thurman and Rob Riggle. New release. — LEW, PUL
“2 HEARTS” (PG-13)
For two couples, the future unfolds in different decades and different places, but a hidden connection will bring them together in a way no one could have predicted. New release. — LEW