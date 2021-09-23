“CANDYMAN” (R)
A “spiritual sequel” to the horror film Candyman (1992) that returns to the now-gentrified Chicago neighborhood where the legend began. This film is directed by Nia DaCosta. — PUL
THE CARD COUNTER (R)
This revenge thriller tells the story of an ex-military interrogator turned gambler haunted by the ghosts of his past. The film stars Oscar Isaac, Tiffany Haddish and Tye Sheridan. — LEW
“COPSHOP” (R)
On the run from a lethal assassin, a wily con artist devises a scheme to hide out inside a small-town police station, but when the hitman turns up at the precinct, an unsuspecting rookie cop finds herself caught in the crosshairs. This film stars Gerard Butler. — LEW, PUL
“CRY MACHO” (PG-13)
A one-time rodeo star (Clint Eastwood) and washed-up horse breeder takes a job to bring a man’s young son home and away from his alcoholic mom. On their journey, the horseman finds redemption through teaching the boy what it means to be a good man. — LEW, MOS, PUL, FOX, REX
DEAR EVAN HANSEN (PG-13)
A film adaptation of the Tony and Grammy Award-winning musical about Evan Hansen, a high school senior with social anxiety disorder and his journey of self-discovery and acceptance following the suicide of a fellow classmate. This movies stars Ben Platt, Julianne Moore and Kaitlyn Dever. — LEW, PUL
“FREE GUY” (PG-13)
A bank teller called Guy (Ryan Reynolds) realizes he is a background character in an open world video game called Free City that will soon go offline. — LEW, MOS, PUL
“JUNGLE CRUISE” (PG-13)
Based on Disneyland’s theme park ride, this film portrays a small riverboat taking a group of travelers through a jungle filled with dangerous animals and reptiles but with a supernatural element. Emily Blunt and Dwayne Johnson star. — LEW
“MALIGNANT” (R)
Madison is paralyzed by shocking visions of grisly murders, and her torment worsens as she discovers that these waking dreams are in fact terrifying realities. This film stars Annabelle Wallis, Maddie Hasson and George Young. — LEW
THE OUTSIDERS: THE COMPLETE NOVEL (PG)
The rivalry between two gangs, the poor Greasers and the rich Socs, only heats up when one gang member kills a member of the other. This film, directed by Francis Ford Coppola, is from 1983 and an adaptation of the 1967 novel of the same name. Coppola’s “The Complete Novel” includes 22 minutes of additional footage and new music, re-inserting some deleted scenes to make the film more faithful to the book. — LEW, PUL
“PAW PATROL: THE MOVIE” (G)
Ryder and the pups are called to Adventure City to stop Mayor Humdinger from turning the bustling metropolis into a state of chaos. Iain Armitage, Will Brisbin and Ron Pardo star in this animated film. — LEW
“PIG” (R)
A truffle hunter who lives alone in the Oregon wilderness must return to his past in Portland in search of his beloved foraging pig after she is kidnapped. This movie stars Nicolas Cage, Alex Wolff and Adam Arkin. — KEN
“SHANG-CHI AND THE LEGEND OF THE TEN RINGS” (PG-13)
Shang-Chi (Simu Liu), the master of unarmed weaponry-based Kung Fu, is forced to confront his past after being drawn into the Ten Rings organization. — LEW, MOS, PUL, SUN
ULTIMATE FIGHTING CHAMPIONSHIP
UFC 266 — Alexander Volkanovski vs. Brian Ortega 7 p.m. Saturday from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. — LEW, PUL