No shows will run this week at Blue Fox Theatre and Rex Theatre.
“BLACKLIGHT”
Travis Block (Liam Neeson) is a government operative coming to terms with his shadowy past. When he discovers a plot targeting U.S. citizens, Block finds himself in the crosshairs of the FBI director he once helped protect. — LEW
“THE CURSED”
In rural 19th-century France, a mysterious, possibly supernatural menace threatens a small village. John McBride (Boyd Holbrook), a pathologist, comes to town to investigate the danger — and exorcise some of his own demons in the process. — LEW
“DEATH ON THE NILE” (PG-13)
While on vacation on the Nile, Hercule Poirot (Kenneth Branagh) must investigate the murder of a young heiress. — LEW, MOS, PUL
“DOG” (PG-13)
Two former Army Rangers are paired against their will on the road trip of a lifetime. Briggs (Channing Tatum) and Lulu (a Belgian Malinois), race down the Pacific Coast to get to a fellow soldier’s funeral on time. — LEW, MOS, PUL
“JACKASS FOREVER” (R)
In this sequel to “Jackass 3D” (2010), Johnny Knoxville, Steve-O and the rest of the gang return for another round of absurd and often dangerous stunts. — LEW, MOS, PUL
“MARRY ME”
Music superstars Kat Valdez (Jennifer Lopez) and Bastian (Maluma) are getting married before a global audience of fans. But when Kat learns, seconds before her vows, that Bastian has been unfaithful, she decides to marry Charlie (Owen Wilson), a stranger in the crowd, instead. — LEW, MOS, PUL
“MISSION JOY: FINDING HAPPINESS IN TROUBLED TIMES”
This 2021 documentary explores the friendship between the Dalai Lama and the late Archbishop Desmond Tutu. Presented at 7 p.m. Monday by St. Mark’s Episcopal Church and the University of Idaho Lutheran Campus Ministry. A discussion will follow the film. More information is on Page 11. — KEN
“MOONFALL” (PG-13)
The world stands on the brink of annihilation when a mysterious force knocks the moon from its orbit and sends it hurtling on a collision course with Earth. Stars Halle Berry. — LEW
“PICTURE A SCIENTIST”
A free showing of the award-winning documentary “Picture a Scientist” is set for 6:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday at the Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre. Kenworthy Concessions will be open and free popcorn will be available. Seating is limited to 100 people and is first come, first serve. This event is sponsored by the College of Engineering, the College of Natural Resources, the College of Science and the University of Idaho Library. RSVP at uidaho.co1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_etaLPerA1o5NjIG. — KEN
“SING 2” (PG)
Buster Moon (voiced by Matthew McConaughey) and his friends must persuade reclusive rock star Clay Calloway (voiced by Bono) to join them for the opening of a new show. This computer-animated musical is the follow-up to the 2016 movie “Sing.” — LEW
“SPACE JAM” (PG)
In a desperate attempt to win a basketball match and earn their freedom, the Looney Tunes seek the aid of retired basketball champion, Michael Jordan. — LEW, PUL
“SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME” (PG-13)
With Spider-Man’s identity now revealed, Peter Parker (Tom Holland) asks Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) for help. When a spell goes wrong, dangerous foes from other worlds start to appear. — LEW, PUL
“STUDIO 666” (R)
Legendary rock band Foo Fighters move into an Encino mansion steeped in grisly rock ’n’ roll history to record their much-anticipated 10th album. Jenna Ortega, Whitney Cummings and Will Forte star. — LEW
“THE TRAGEDY OF MACBETH” (R)
A Scottish lord becomes convinced by a trio of witches that he will become the next King of Scotland. His ambitious wife will do anything to support him in his plans of seizing power. Stars Denzel Washington, Frances McDormand and Alex Hassell. — KEN
“UNCHARTED” (PG-13)
Street-smart Nathan Drake (Tom Holland), is recruited by a seasoned treasure hunter, Victor “Sully” Sullivan (Mark Wahlberg), to recover a fortune amassed by Ferdinand Magellan, and lost 500 years ago by the House of Moncada. — LEW, MOS, PUL !