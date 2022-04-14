“AMBULANCE” (R)
Two robbers steal an ambulance after their heist goes awry. Jake Gyllenhaal, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Eiza González star. — LEW, MOS, PUL
“THE BATMAN” (PG-13)
When the Riddler, a sadistic serial killer, begins murdering key political figures in Gotham, Batman (Robert Pattinson) is forced to investigate the city’s hidden corruption and question his family’s involvement. — LEW
“EVERYTHING EVERYWHERE ALL AT ONCE” (R)
When an interdimensional rupture unravels reality, an unlikely hero must channel her newfound powers to fight bizarre and bewildering dangers from the multiverse as the fate of the world hangs in the balance. Michelle Yeoh stars. — LEW, PUL
“FANTASTIC BEASTS: THE SECRETS OF DUMBLEDORE” (PG-13)
Albus Dumbledore (Jude Law) assigns Newt (Eddie Redmayne) and his allies to a mission related to the rising power of Grindelwald (Mads Mikkelsen). A review is on Page 9. — LEW, MOS, PUL, FOX, REX
“FATHER STU” (R)
Follows the life of the Rev. Stuart Long (Mark Wahlberg), a boxer-turned-priest who inspired countless people during his journey from self-destruction to redemption. Directed by Rosalind Ross. — LEW, PUL
“THE LOST CITY” (PG-13)
A reclusive romance novelist on a book tour with her cover model gets swept up in a kidnapping attempt that lands them both in a cutthroat jungle adventure. Sandra Bullock, Brad Pitt and Channing Tatum star. — LEW, MOS, PUL
“MORBIUS” (PG-13)
Biochemist Michael Morbius tries to cure himself of a rare blood disease, but he inadvertently infects himself with a form of vampirism instead. Jared Leto, Michael Keaton and Adria Arjona star. — LEW, MOS, PUL
“REAR WINDOW” (PG)
A wheelchair-bound photographer spies on his neighbors from his Greenwich Village courtyard apartment window, and becomes convinced one of them has committed murder, despite the skepticism of his fashion-model girlfriend. James Stewart and Grace Kelly star in this 1954 film directed by Alfred Hitchcock. — LEW
“SONIC THE HEDGEHOG 2” (PG)
When the manic Dr. Robotnik (Jim Carrey) returns to Earth with a new ally, Knuckles the Echidna (voiced by Idris Elba), Sonic (voiced by Ben Schwartz) and his new friend Tails (voiced by Colleen O’Shaughnessey) are all that stand in his way. This live-action/animated hybrid is the sequel to Sonic the Hedgehog (2020). — LEW, MOS, PUL
UKRAINIAN CINEMA NIGHT
“Man With a Camera” will show at 6 p.m. Saturday, followed by “Shadows of Forgotten Ancestors” at 7:30. Free admission; $5 suggested donation. Refreshments will be provided by Crybaby Cafe and Pour Company. All proceeds will go to the Nova Ukraine charity organization in support of its efforts to provide humanitarian aid to the people of Ukraine. — KEN
“UNCHARTED” (PG-13)
Street-smart Nathan Drake (Tom Holland) is recruited by a seasoned treasure hunter, Victor “Sully” Sullivan (Mark Wahlberg), to recover a fortune amassed by Ferdinand Magellan and lost 500 years ago by the House of Moncada. — LEW