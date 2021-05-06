Village Centre Cinemas at Eastside Marketplace in Moscow remains closed amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Canelo vs. Saunders (Premium Event)
Canelo Álvarez vs. Billy Joe Saunders, billed as Face the Fearless, is an upcoming super middleweight professional boxing match. Saturday Only. — LEW, PUL
“DEMON SLAYER: KIMETSU NO YAIBA THE MOVIE: MUGEN TRAIN” (SUBTITLED AND DUBBED) (R)
A youth begins a quest to fight demons and save his sister after finding his family slaughtered and his sister turned into a demon in this new release. — LEW, PUL
“THE FATHER” (PG-13)
This new release portrays an aging man (Anthony Hopkins) who must deal with his progressing memory loss while refusing all assistance from his daughter (Olivia Colman). As he tries to make sense of his changing circumstances, he begins to doubt his loved ones, his own mind and even the fabric of his reality. — LEW
“GODZILLA VS. KONG” (PG-13)
Fearsome monsters Godzilla and King Kong square off in an epic battle for the ages, while humanity looks to wipe out both of the creatures and take back the planet once and for all. New release. — LEW, PUL, SUN
“MORTAL KOMBAT” (R)
MMA fighter Cole Young (Lewis Tan) seeks out Earth’s greatest champions in order to stand against the enemies of Outworld in a high stakes battle for the universe. New release. — LEW, PUL, FOX, REX
“NOBODY” (R)
In a barrage of fists, gunfire and squealing tires, an enraged man must save his wife and son from a dangerous adversary and ensure that he will never be underestimated again. This new release stars Bob Odenkirk, Connie Nielsen and Christopher Lloyd. — LEW
“RAYA AND THE LAST DRAGON” (PG)
Long ago, in the fantasy world of Kumandra, humans and dragons lived together in harmony. However, when sinister monsters known as the Druun threatened the land, the dragons sacrificed themselves to save humanity. Now, 500 years later, those same monsters have returned, and it’s up to a lone warrior to track down the last dragon and stop the Druun for good. This new release stars Kelly Marie Tran and Awkwafina. — LEW
“SEPARATION” (R)
A young girl finds solace in her artist father and the ghost of her dead mother. This new release is directed by William Brent Bell. — LEW
“TOM & JERRY” (PG)
This new release is an adaptation of the classic Hanna-Barbera cartoon, and reveals how Tom and Jerry first meet and form their rivalry. This live-action/computer-animated film stars Chloë Grace Moretz and Colin Jost. — LEW
SCOTT PILGRIM VS. THE WORLD (2010) (PG-13)
As bass guitarist for a garage-rock band, Scott Pilgrim (Michael Cera) has never had trouble getting a girlfriend; usually, the problem is getting rid of them. But when Ramona Flowers (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) skates into his heart, he finds she has the most troublesome baggage of all: an army of ex-boyfriends who will stop at nothing to eliminate him from her list of suitors. — PUL
“THE WIZARD OF OZ” (1939) (PG)
Dorothy Gale (Judy Garland) is swept away from a farm in Kansas to a magical land of Oz in a tornado and embarks on a quest with her new friends to see the Wizard who can help her return home to Kansas and help her friends as well. — LEW, PUL
“WRATH OF MAN” (R)
Harry “H” Hill, (Jason Statham) a cold and mysterious stranger, is hired by a cash truck company responsible for moving hundreds of millions of dollars around Los Angeles each week. Secretly, “H” is hunting for the people who murdered his son during a similar robbery, and plans to use his new position to set traps for every would-be robber in the city until he finds his son’s killers. New Release. — LEW, PUL !