“CANDYMAN” (R)
A “spiritual sequel” to the horror film Candyman (1992) that returns to the now-gentrified Chicago neighborhood where the legend began. This film is directed by Nia DaCosta. — LEW, PUL
“DON’T BREATHE 2” (R)
This film is a sequel set in the years following an deadly home invasion, in which Norman Nordstrom (Stephen Lang) lives in quiet solace, until his past sins catch up to him. — LEW
“FREE GUY” (PG-13)
A bank teller called Guy (Ryan Reynolds) realizes he is a background character in an open world video game called Free City that will soon go offline. — LEW, MOS, PUL
“JUNGLE CRUISE” (PG-13)
Based on Disneyland’s theme park ride, this film portrays a small riverboat taking a group of travelers through a jungle filled with dangerous animals and reptiles but with a supernatural element. Emily Blunt and Dwayne Johnson star. — LEW, PUL
“THE LORD OF THE RINGS: THE TWO TOWERS” (PG-13)
The sequel to “The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring,” “The Two Towers” follows the continuing quest of Frodo (Elijah Wood) and the Fellowship to destroy the One Ring. Frodo and Sam (Sean Astin) discover they are being followed by the mysterious Gollum. The divided fellowship makes a stand against Sauron’s new ally, Saruman, and his hordes of Isengard. — LEW, PUL
“MALIGNANT” (R)
Madison is paralyzed by shocking visions of grisly murders, and her torment worsens as she discovers that these waking dreams are in fact terrifying realities. This film stars Annabelle Wallis, Maddie Hasson and George Young. — LEW, MOS, PUL
“PAW PATROL: THE MOVIE” (G)
Ryder and the pups are called to Adventure City to stop Mayor Humdinger from turning the bustling metropolis into a state of chaos. Iain Armitage, Will Brisbin and Ron Pardo star in this animated film. — LEW, SUN
“THE PROTÉGÉ” (R)
Anna (Maggie Q) is an assassin raised by Moody (Samuel L. Jackson) after he discovered her in the aftermath of a massacre in Saigon. For years, they traversed the globe and completed high-profile contracts. But when he is murdered, Anna must return to Vietnam to track down his killer, and, in the process, teams up with a mysterious figure from her past to bring the killer to justice. — LEW
“RESPECT” (PG-13)
This film portrays the life story of legendary R&B singer, Aretha Franklin. Jennifer Hudson, Forest Whitaker and Audra McDonald star in this film. — LEW
“SHANG-CHI AND THE LEGEND OF THE TEN RINGS” (PG-13)
Shang-Chi (Simu Liu), the master of unarmed weaponry-based Kung Fu, is forced to confront his past after being drawn into the Ten Rings organization. — LEW, MOS, PUL, FOX, REX
“STILLWATER” (R)
A father (Matt Damon) travels from Oklahoma to France to help his estranged daughter, who is in prison for a murder she claims she didn’t commit. — MOS
“THE SUICIDE SQUAD” (R)
Supervillains Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie), Bloodsport (Idris Elba), Peacemaker (John Cena) and a collection of nutty cons at Belle Reve prison join the super-secret, super-shady Task Force X as they are dropped off at the remote, enemy-infused island of Corto Maltese. — LEW