The Village Centre Cinemas in Moscow and Pullman remain closed. The Lewiston Village Centre Cinemas is scheduled to reopen Friday.
“THE CROODS: A NEW AGE” (PG)
Searching for a new home, the prehistoric Crood family discovers an idyllic walled-in paradise that meets all their needs. The problem is, another family already lives there, the Bettermans, who are a couple of steps above the Croods on the evolutionary ladder. Nicholas Cage and Emma Stone return in the new DreamWorks sequel to the 2013 animated comedy. — Fox, LEW, Rex
“ELF” (PG)
After discovering he is a human, a man (Will Ferrell) raised as an elf at the North Pole decides to travel to New York City to reunite with his real father, a workaholic who is on Santa’s “naughty” list. The 2003 Christmas comedy also stars Zooey Deschanel, James Cann and Bob Newhart. — LEW
“FREAKY” (R)
A masked psychopath called the Blissfield Butcher (Vince Vaughn) swaps bodies with his intended victim, an awkward high schooler named Millie (Kathryn Newton) who only has 24 hours to reverse the switch. The slasher-horror genre is mashed with comedy in this new release directed by Christopher Landon. — LEW
“HONEST THIEF” (PG 13)
Hoping to cut a deal, a professional bank robber (Liam Neeson) agrees to return all the money he stole in exchange for a reduced sentence. But when two FBI agents set him up for murder, he must go on the run to clear his name and bring them to justice in this new release.— Rex, Fox
“LET HIM GO” (R)
Following the loss of their son, a retired sheriff and his wife (Kevin Costner and Diane Lane) leave their Montana ranch to rescue their young grandson from the clutches of a dangerous family living off the grid in the Dakotas in the 1960s. The drama is a new release adapted from a novel by Larry Watson. — LEW
“THE SANTA CLAUSE” (PG)
When a business executive (Tim Allen) inadvertently makes Santa fall off of his roof on Christmas Eve, he finds himself magically recruited to take his place in this 1994 comedy which was Allen’s movie debut. — LEW
“THE WAR WITH GRANDPA” (PG)
Peter and his grandpa used to be very close, but when Grandpa Jack moves in with the family, Peter is forced to give up his most prized possession: his bedroom. Peter will stop at nothing to get his room back but grandpa doesn’t give up easily. The new family comedy stars Robert De Niro and Oakes Fegley, along with Uma Thurma and Christopher Walken. — LEW