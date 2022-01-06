“AMERICAN UNDERDOG” (PG)
The story of NFL MVP and Hall of Fame quarterback Kurt Warner (Zachary Levi), who went from stocking shelves at a supermarket to becoming a football star. — LEW, PUL
“GHOSTBUSTERS: AFTERLIFE” (PG-13)
A single mother and her two children discover they have a connection to the original Ghostbusters and the secret legacy their grandfather left behind. Finn Wolfhard, Mckenna Grace and Carrie Coon star. — LEW
“A JOURNAL FOR JORDAN” (PG-13)
First Sgt. Charles Monroe King (Michael B. Jordan), before he is killed in action in Baghdad, authors a journal for his son intended to tell him how to live a decent life despite growing up without a father. Directed by Denzel Washington. — LEW
“THE KING’S MAN” (R)
As a collection of history’s worst tyrants and criminal masterminds gather to plot a way to wipe out millions, one man must race against time to stop them. This is the third installment in the Kingsman film series, which is based on the comic book “The Secret Service” by Mark Millar and Dave Gibbons. — LEW, MOS, PUL
“THE MATRIX RESURRECTIONS” (R)
This sequel to “The Matrix Revolutions” (2003), and the fourth installment in The Matrix film series, revists a world of two realities: one, everyday life; the other, what lies behind it. To find out if his reality is a construct, to truly know himself, Mr. Anderson will have to choose to follow the white rabbit once more. — LEW, MOS, PUL, FOX, REX
“NIGHTMARE ALLEY” (R)
An ambitious carny with a talent for manipulating people hooks up with a psychiatrist who is even more dangerous than he is. Bradley Cooper and Cate Blanchett star. — LEW
“SING 2” (PG)
Buster Moon (voiced by Matthew McConaughey) and his friends must persuade reclusive rock star Clay Calloway (voiced by Bono) to join them for the opening of a new show. This computer-animated musical is the follow-up to the 2016 movie “Sing.” — LEW, MOW, PUL
“SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME” (PG-13)
With Spider-Man’s identity now revealed, Peter Parker (Tom Holland) asks Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) for help. When a spell goes wrong, dangerous foes from other worlds start to appear. — LEW, MOS, PUL
“STAR TREK II: THE WRATH OF KHAN” (PG)
With the assistance of the Enterprise crew, Admiral Kirk must stop an old nemesis, Khan Noonien Singh, from using the life-generating Genesis Device as the ultimate weapon. This 1982 film stars William Shatner, Leonard Nimoy and DeForest Kelley. — LEW, PUL
“WEST SIDE STORY” (PG-13)
This new adaptation of the 1957 musical explores forbidden love and the rivalry between the Jets and the Sharks, two teenage street gangs of different ethnic backgrounds. Steven Spielberg directs. — LEW, PUL, KEN
“THE 355” (PG-13)
When a top-secret weapon falls into mercenary hands, a wild card CIA agent joins forces with three international agents on a lethal mission to retrieve it, while staying a step ahead of a mysterious woman who’s tracking their every move. Jessica Chastain, Lupita Nyong’o and Diane Kruger star. — LEW, MOS, PUL