“BLACK WIDOW” (PG-13)
Natasha Romanoff, aka Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson), confronts the darker parts of her ledger when a dangerous conspiracy with ties to her past arises. — LEW, MOS, PUL, SUN
“THE BOSS BABY:FAMILY BUSINESS” (PG)
The Templeton brothers have become adults and drifted away from each other, but a new boss baby with a cutting-edge approach is about to bring them together again. This computer-animated comedy film is the sequel to the 2017 film. — LEW
“CRUELLA” (PG-13)
A live-action feature film following the evil exploits of Cruella de Vil, the villain from the Disney film, “101 Dalmatians.” This film stars Emma Stone and Emma Thompson. — SUN
“ESCAPE ROOM: TOURNAMENT OF CHAMPIONS” (PG-13)
Six people unwittingly find themselves locked in another series of escape rooms, slowly uncovering what they have in common to survive. Joining forces with two of the original survivors, they soon discover they’ve all played the game before. — LEW
“F9: THE FAST SAGA” (PG-13)
Cipher enlists the help of Jakob, Dom’s younger brother to take revenge on Dom and his team. This film stars Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez and Jordana Brewster. — LEW
“THE GREEN KNIGHT” (R)
King Arthur’s headstrong nephew embarks on a daring quest to confront the Green Knight, a mysterious giant who appears at Camelot. Risking his head, he sets off on an epic adventure to prove himself before his family and court. Dev Patel, Alicia Vikander and Joel Edgerton star in this film. — LEW, PUL
“JOE BELL” (R)
The true story of a small town, working class father who embarks on a solo walk across the U.S. to crusade against bullying after his son is tormented in high school for being gay. This film stars Mark Wahlberg, Connie Britton and Gary Sinise. — LEW
“JUNGLE CRUISE” (PG-13)
Based on Disneyland’s theme park ride, this film portrays a small riverboat taking a group of travelers through a jungle filled with dangerous animals and reptiles but with a supernatural element. Emily Blunt and Dwayne Johnson star is this film. — LEW, MOS, PUL, FOX, REX
“MONTY PYTHON AND THE HOLY GRAIL” (PG)
This 1975 British comedy film portrays King Arthur and his Knights of the Round Table embarking on a surreal, low-budget search for the Holy Grail, encountering many, very silly obstacles. — LEW, PUL
“OLD” (PG-13)
A thriller about a family on a tropical holiday who discover that the secluded beach where they are relaxing for a few hours is somehow causing them to age rapidly reducing their entire lives into a single day. This film is directed by M. Night Shyamalan. — LEW, MOS, PUL
“A QUIET PLACE PART II” (PG-13)
Following the deadly events at home, the Abbott family must now face the terrors of the outside world as they continue their fight for survival in silence. Forced to venture into the unknown, they quickly realize that the creatures that hunt by sound are not the only threats that lurk beyond the sand path. This film stars Emily Blunt and John Krasinski. — LEW
“SNAKE EYES: G.I. JOE ORIGINS” (PG-13)
This movie is a G.I. Joe spin-off centered around the character of Snake Eyes (Henry Golding). When secrets from Snake Eyes’ past are revealed, his honor and allegiance get tested, even if that means losing the trust of those closest to him. — LEW, MOS, PUL
“SPACE JAM: A NEW LEGACY” (PG)
A rogue artificial intelligence kidnaps the son of famed basketball player LeBron James, who then has to work with Bugs Bunny to win a basketball game. — LEW, MOS, PUL
“STILLWATER” (R)
A father (Matt Damon) travels from Oklahoma to France to help his estranged daughter, who is in prison for a murder she claims she didn’t commit. — LEW, PUL
“SUMMER OF SOUL” (PG-13)
Summer Of Soul (…Or, When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised) is a feature documentary about the legendary 1969 Harlem Cultural Festival which celebrated African American music and culture, and promoted Black pride and unity. — KEN