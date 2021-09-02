This weekend’s movies

“CANDYMAN” (R)
A “spiritual sequel” to the horror film Candyman (1992) that returns to the now-gentrified Chicago neighborhood where the legend began. This film is directed by Nia DaCosta. — LEW, MOS, PUL
“DON’T BREATHE 2” (R)
This film is a sequel set in the years following an deadly home invasion, in which Norman Nordstrom (Stephen Lang) lives in quiet solace, until his past sins catch up to him. — LEW, PUL
“FREE GUY” (PG-13)
A bank teller called Guy (Ryan Reynolds) realizes he is a background character in an open world video game called Free City that will soon go offline. — LEW, MOS, PUL, SUN
“JUNGLE CRUISE” (PG-13)
Based on Disneyland’s theme park ride, this film portrays a small riverboat taking a group of travelers through a jungle filled with dangerous animals and reptiles but with a supernatural element. Emily Blunt and Dwayne Johnson star. — LEW, PUL, SUN
“The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring” (PG-13)
A meek Hobbit from the Shire (Elijah Wood) and eight companions set out on a journey to destroy the powerful One Ring and save Middle-earth from the Dark Lord Sauron. Film from 2001. — LEW, PUL
“PAW PATROL: THE MOVIE” (G)
Ryder and the pups are called to Adventure City to stop Mayor Humdinger from turning the bustling metropolis into a state of chaos. Iain Armitage, Will Brisbin and Ron Pardo star in this animated film. — LEW, MOS, PUL
“THE PROTÉGÉ” (R)
Anna (Maggie Q) is an assassin raised by Moody (Samuel L. Jackson) after he discovered her in the aftermath of a massacre in Saigon. For years, they traversed the globe and completed high-profile contracts. But when he is murdered, Anna must return to Vietnam to track down his killer, and, in the process, teams up with a mysterious figure from her past to bring the killer to justice. — LEW
“RESPECT” (PG-13)
This film portrays the life story of legendary R&B singer, Aretha Franklin. Stars Jennifer Hudson, Forest Whitaker and Audra McDonald. — LEW, KEN
“SHANG-CHI AND THE LEGEND OF THE TEN RINGS” (PG-13)
Shang-Chi (Simu Liu), the master of unarmed weaponry-based Kung Fu, is forced to confront his past after being drawn into the Ten Rings organization. — LEW, MOS, PUL, REX, FOX
“THE SUICIDE SQUAD” (R)
Supervillains Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie), Bloodsport (Idris Elba), Peacemaker (John Cena) and a collection of nutty cons at Belle Reve prison join the super-secret, super-shady Task Force X as they are dropped off at the remote, enemy-infused island of Corto Maltese. — LEW