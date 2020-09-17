“BILL AND TED FACE THE MUSIC” (PG-13)
Once told they’d save the universe during a time-traveling adventure, two would-be rockers (Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter) from San Dimas, Calif., find themselves as middle-aged dads still trying to crank out a hit song and fulfill their destiny. New release. — LEW
“THE BROKEN HEARTS GALLERY” (PG-13)
After a breakup, a young woman decides to start a gallery where people can leave trinkets from past relationships. New release. — LEW
“FATIMA” (PG-13)
Based on historical events, three young shepherds in Fátima, Portugal, report visions of the Virgin Mary, inspiring believers and angering officials of the Church and the government, who try to force them to recant their story. Stars Alba Baptista, Harvey Keitel and Goran Visnji. New release. — LEW
“INFIDEL” (R)
In this film from 2019, an American man (Jim Caviezel) is kidnapped after a friend invites him to Cairo to speak out about recent militant uprisings. His wife heads to the city after hearing the news, determined to get him back. — LEW
“MONSTERS VS. ALIENS” (PG)
In this 2009 animated film, a woman transforms into a giant after she is struck by a meteorite on her wedding day. She then becomes part of a team of monsters sent in by the U.S. government to defeat an alien mastermind trying to take over Earth. Stars the voices of Reese Witherspoon, Rainn Wilson and Stephen Colbert. — SUN
“THE NEW MUTANTS” (PG-13)
Five young mutants, just discovering their abilities while held in a secret facility against their will, fight to escape their past sins and save themselves. Stars Maisie Williams, Anya Taylor-Joy and Charlie Heaton. New release. — LEW, MOS
“THE PERSONAL HISTORY OF DAVID COPPERFIELD” (PG)
This 2019 film is a modern take on Charles Dickens’s classic tale of a young orphan (Dev Patel) who is able to triumph over many obstacles. Also stars Hugh Laurie and Tilda Swinton. — LEW
“RISE OF THE GUARDIANS” (PG)
When the evil spirit Pitch (voiced by Jude Law) launches an assault on Earth, the Immortal Guardians team up to protect the innocence of children all around the world in this animated movie from 2012. Also stars the voices of Chris Pine, Alec Baldwin and Hugh Jackman. — SUN
“TENET” (PG-13)
Armed with only one word, Tenet, and fighting for the survival of the entire world, the Protagonist (John David Washington) journeys through a twilight world of international espionage on a mission that will unfold in something beyond real time. New release. — LEW, MOS, FOX, REX
“UNHINGED” (R)
After a confrontation with an unstable man (Russell Crowe) at an intersection, a woman (Caren Pistorius) becomes the target of his rage in this new release. — LEW, MOS