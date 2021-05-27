The Village Centre Cinemas at Eastside Marketplace in Moscow is reopening. The Village Centre Cinemas at Lewiston, Eastside Marketplace and Pullman Village Centre Cinemas will be closed Tuesday.
“CRUELLA” (PG-13)
This live-action feature film stars Emma Stone and Emma Thompson. It follows the evil exploits of Cruella de Vil, the villain from the Disney film, “101 Dalmatians.” Set in 1970s London amidst the punk rock revolution, the film follows a young grifter named Estella, a clever and creative girl determined to make a name for herself with her designs. — LEW, MOS, PUL, FOX, REX
“DEMON SLAYER: KIMETSU NO YAIBA THE MOVIE: MUGEN TRAIN” (R)
A youth begins a quest to fight demons and save his sister after finding his family slaughtered and his sister turned into a demon. Subtitled and dubbed — LEW, PUL
“DREAM HORSE” (PG)
Dream Alliance is an unlikely race horse bred by small-town Welsh bartender Jan Vokes (Toni Collette). With no experience, Jan convinces her neighbors to chip in to help raise Dream in the hopes he can compete with the racing elites. — LEW
“FINDING YOU” (PG)
Finley, an aspiring violinist, meets Beckett, a famous young movie star, on the way to her college semester abroad program. An unexpected romance emerges as the heartthrob Beckett leads the uptight Finley on an adventurous reawakening. This film is directed by Brian Baugh. — LEW
“GREASE” (PG)
This American musical romantic comedy film from 1978 portrays “good girl” Sandy Olsson and “greaser” Danny Zuko falling in love over the summer. They unexpectedly discover they’re now in the same high school, uncertain if they’ll be able to rekindle their romance. — LEW, PUL
“A QUIET PLACE PART II” (PG-13)
Following the deadly events at home, members of the Abbott family must now face the terrors of the outside world as they continue their fight for survival in silence. Forced to venture into the unknown, they quickly realize that the creatures that hunt by sound are not the only threats that lurk beyond the sand path. This film stars Emily Blunt and John Krasinski. — LEW, MOS, PUL, SUN
“RAYA AND THE LAST DRAGON” (PG)
It’s up to a lone warrior to track down the last dragon and, together, save the world from the Druun, monsters that are threatening all humans and dragons. This film stars Kelly Marie Tran and Awkwafina. — LEW
“SPIRAL: FROM THE BOOK OF SAW)” (R)
Working in the shadow of his father, Detective Ezekiel “Zeke” Banks (Chris Rock) and his rookie partner take charge of an investigation into grisly murders that are eerily reminiscent of the city’s gruesome past. Unwittingly entrapped, Zeke finds himself at the center of the killer’s morbid game. — LEW, PUL
“THOSE WHO WISH ME DEAD” (R)
A teenage murder witness finds himself pursued by twin assassins in the Montana wilderness with a survival expert tasked with protecting him — and a forest fire threatening to consume them all. This film stars Angelina Jolie and Jon Bernthal. — LEW
“WRATH OF MAN” (R)
Harry “H” Hill, (Jason Statham) a cold and mysterious stranger, is hired to move hundreds of millions of dollars around Los Angeles each week. Secretly, “H” is hunting for the people who murdered his son during a robbery, and plans to use his new position to set traps for every would-be robber in the city until he finds his son’s killers. — LEW, PUL