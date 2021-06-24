“CRUELLA” (PG-13)
A live-action feature film following the evil exploits of Cruella de Vil, the villain from the Disney film, “101 Dalmatians.” Set in 1970s London amidst the punk rock revolution, the film follows a young grifter named Estella, a clever and creative girl determined to make a name for herself with her designs. This film stars Emma Stone and Emma Thompson. — LEW, MOS, PUL
“DREAM HORSE” (PG)
Dream Alliance is an unlikely race horse bred by small-town Welsh bartender Jan Vokes (Toni Collette). With no experience, Jan convinces her neighbors to chip in to help raise Dream in the hopes he can compete with the racing elites. — SUN
“THE CONJURING: THE DEVIL MADE ME DO IT” (R)
Paranormal investigators Ed (Patrick Wilson) and Lorraine (Vera Farmiga) Warren take on one of the most sensational cases of their careers after a cop stumbles upon a dazed and bloodied young man walking down the road. Accused of murder, the suspect claims demonic possession as his defense, forcing the Warrens into a supernatural inquiry unlike anything they’ve ever seen before. — LEW
“F9: THE FAST SAGA” (PG-13)
Cipher enlists the help of Jakob, Dom’s younger brother to take revenge on Dom and his team. This film stars Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez and Jordana Brewster. — LEW, MOS, PUL, FOX, REX
“THE HITMAN’S WIFE’S BODYGUARD” (R)
The bodyguard Michael Bryce continues his friendship with assassin Darius Kincaid as they try to save Darius’ wife Sonia. This film stars Salma Hayek, Ryan Reynolds and Samuel L. Jackson. — LEW, MOS, PUL
“IN THE HEIGHTS” (PG-13)
In Washington Heights, N.Y., the scent of warm coffee hangs in the air just outside of the 181st St. subway stop, where a kaleidoscope of dreams rallies a vibrant and tight-knit community. This musical is based on the musical stage play, concept by Lin-Manu-el Miranda. — LEW, PUL
“MEAN GIRLS” (PG-13)
Cady Heron is a hit with The Plastics, the A-list girl clique at her new school, until she makes the mistake of falling for Aaron Samuels, the ex-boyfriend of alpha Plastic Regina George. This 2004 film stars Lindsay Lohan, Rachel McAdams and Tina Fey. — LEW
“12 MIGHTY ORPHANS” (PG-13)
Haunted by his mysterious past, a devoted high school football coach leads a scrawny team of orphans to the state championship during the Great Depression and inspires a broken nation along the way. This film stars Luke Wilson, Robert Duvall and Vinessa Shaw. — LEW
“PETER RABBIT 2: THE RUNAWAY” (PG)
Thomas (Domhnall Gleeson) and Bea (Rose Byrne) are now married and living with Peter (voiced by James Corden) and his rabbit family. Bored of life in the garden, Peter goes to the big city, where he meets shady characters and ends up creating chaos for the whole family. This 3D live-action/computer-animated adventure comedy film is a sequel to 2018’s “Peter Rabbit.” — LEW, MOS, PUL
“QUEEN BEES” (PG-13)
After reluctantly agreeing to move into a senior’s home, a woman encounters a clique of mean-spirited women and an amorous widower. This film stars Ellen Burstyn, James Caan and Ann-Margret. — LEW
“A QUIET PLACE PART II” (PG-13)
Following the deadly events at home, the Abbott family must now face the terrors of the outside world as they continue their fight for survival in silence. Forced to venture into the unknown, they quickly realize that the creatures that hunt by sound are not the only threats that lurk beyond the sand path. This film stars Emily Blunt and John Krasinski. — LEW, PUL
“SPIRIT UNTAMED” (PG)
After moving to a sleepy little town, young Lucky Prescott (voiced by Isabela Merced) befriends a wild mustang named Spirit (voiced by Jake Gyllenhaal), who shares her rebellious spirit. When a heartless wrangler plans to capture Spirit and his herd, Lucky and her new friends embark on the adventure of a lifetime to rescue the horse that forever changed her life. This computer-animated adventure film is the most recent chapter of the acclaimed “Spirit” franchise. — SUN