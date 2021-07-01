This weekend’s movies

“THE BOSS BABY: FAMILY BUSINESS” (PG)
The Templeton brothers have become adults and drifted away from each other, but a new boss baby with a cutting-edge approach is about to bring them together again — and inspire a new family business. This computer-animated comedy film is the second installment in the “The Boss Baby” franchise and the sequel to the 2017 film. — LEW, MOS, PUL
“THE CONJURING: THE DEVIL MADE ME DO IT” (R)
Paranormal investigators Ed (Patrick Wilson) and Lorraine (Vera Farmiga) Warren take on one of the most sensational cases of their careers after a cop stumbles upon a dazed and bloodied young man walking down the road. Accused of murder, the suspect claims demonic possession as his defense, forcing the Warrens into a supernatural inquiry unlike anything they’ve ever seen before. — LEW
“CRUELLA” (PG-13)
A live-action feature film following the evil exploits of Cruella de Vil, the villain from the Disney film, “101 Dalmatians.” Set in 1970s London amidst the punk rock revolution, the film follows a young grifter named Estella, a clever and creative girl determined to make a name for herself with her designs. This film stars Emma Stone and Emma Thompson.. — MOS
“F9: THE FAST SAGA” (PG-13)
Cipher enlists the help of Jakob, Dom’s younger brother to take revenge on Dom and his team. This film stars Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodri-guez and Jordana Brewster. — LEW, MOS, PUL, FOX, REX
“THE FOREVER PURGE” (R)
All the rules are broken as a sect of lawless marauders decides that the annual Purge does not stop at daybreak and instead should never end. This film stars Ana de la Reguera, Josh Lucas and Will Patton. — LEW, PUL
“THE HITMAN’S WIFE’S BODYGUARD” (R)
The bodyguard Michael Bryce con-tinues his friendship with assassin Darius Kincaid as they try to save Darius’ wife Sonia. This film stars Salma Hayek, Ryan Reynolds and Samuel L. Jackson. — MOS, PUL
“IN THE HEIGHTS” (PG-13)
In the Washington Heights borough of New York City, the scent of warm coffee hangs in the air just outside of the 181st St. subway stop, where a kaleidoscope of dreams rallies a vibrant and tight-knit community. This musical is based on the musical stage play, concept by Lin-Manuel Miranda. — PUL
“JAWS” (PG)
When a killer shark unleashes chaos on a beach community, it’s up to a local sheriff, a marine biologist, and an old seafarer to hunt the beast down. This 1975 film is directed by Steven Spielberg. — PUL
“12 MIGHTY ORPHANS” (PG-13)
Haunted by his mysterious past, a devoted high school football coach leads a scrawny team of orphans to the state championship during the Great Depression and inspires a broken nation along the way. This film stars Luke Wilson, Robert Duvall and Vinessa Shaw. — LEW
“PETER RABBIT 2: THE RUNAWAY” (PG)
Thomas (Domhnall Gleeson) and Bea (Rose Byrne) are now married and living with Peter (voiced by James Corden) and his rabbit family. Bored of life in the garden, Peter goes to the big city, where he meets shady characters and ends up creating chaos for the whole family. This 3D live-action/computer-animated adventure comedy film is a sequel to 2018’s “Peter Rabbit.” — SUN
“A QUIET PLACE PART II” (PG-13)
Following the deadly events at home, the Abbott family must now face the terrors of the outside world as they continue their fight for survival in silence. Forced to venture into the unknown, they quickly realize that the creatures that hunt by sound are not the only threats that lurk beyond the sand path. This film stars Emily Blunt and John Krasinski. — PUL
“TOP GUN” (PG)
As students at the United States Navy’s elite fighter weapons school compete to be best in the class, one daring young pilot learns a few things from a civilian instructor that are not taught in the classroom. This 1986 film stars Tom Cruise and Kelly McGillis. — KEN