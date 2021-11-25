“CLIFFORD THE BIG RED DOG” (PG)
When Emily Elizabeth (Darby Camp) meets a magical animal rescuer who gives her a little red puppy, she doesn’t anticipate waking up to find a giant, 10-foot hound in her small New York City apartment. With her single mother away on business, Emily and her fun-but-impulsive uncle set out on an adventure that takes a bite out of the Big Apple. A review is on Page 15. — LEW
“DUNE” (PG-13)
This adaptation of Frank Herbert’s science fiction novel follows the saga of a man (played by Timothée Chalamet) entrusted with protecting the most vital element in the galaxy. Rebecca Ferguson and Zendaya also star. — LEW, PUL
“ENCANTO” (PG)
This computer-animated musical fantasy comedy film portrays a young Colombian girl, Mirabel (voiced by Stephanie Beatriz) who faces the frustration of being the only member of her family without magical powers. A review is on Page 12. — LEW, MOS, PUL, FOX, REX
“ETERNALS” (PG-13)
The Eternals, a race of immortal beings with superhuman powers who have secretly lived on Earth for thousands of years, reunite to battle the evil Deviants. Gemma Chan, Richard Madden and Angelina Jolie star. — LEW, MOS, PUL
“THE FRENCH DISPATCH” (R)
Wes Anderson directs this love letter to journalists set in an outpost of an American newspaper in a fictional 20th-century French city. Benicio Del Toro, Adrien Brody and Tilda Swinton star. — KEN
“GHOSTBUSTERS: AFTERLIFE” (PG-13)
When a single mother and her two children move to a new town, they soon discover they have a connection to the original Ghostbusters and the secret legacy their grandfather left behind. Stars Finn Wolfhard, Mckenna Grace and Carrie Coon. — LEW, MOS, PUL
“HOUSE OF GUCCI” (R)
Inspired by the true story of the family drama behind the Italian fashion empire, Patrizia Reggiani (Lady Gaga), an outsider from humble beginnings, who marries Maurizio Gucci (Adam Driver). — LEW, MOS, PUL
“LINDSEY STIRLING: HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS”
Features fan favorite seasonal tunes off Stirling’s holiday album “Warmer In The Winter” brought to life by stylized sets, dancers and glittering costumes set for 7 p.m. Sunday. — LEW
“KING RICHARD” (PG-13)
A look at how tennis superstars Venus and Serena Williams became who they are after coaching from their father, Richard Williams. Will Smith, Aunjanue Ellis and Jon Bernthal star. — LEW, MOS, PUL
“NO TIME TO DIE” (PG-13)
James Bond (Daniel Craig) has left active service. His peace is short-lived when Felix Leiter, an old friend from the CIA, turns up asking for help, leading Bond onto the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology. — LEW, PUL
“THE POLAR EXPRESS” (PG)
On Christmas Eve, a young boy embarks on a magical adventure to the North Pole on the Polar Express, while learning about friendship, bravery, and the spirit of Christmas. This 2004 computer-animated Christmas musical adventure film stars the voices of Tom Hanks, Chris Coppola and Michael Jeter. — LEW, PUL
“RESIDENT EVIL: WELCOME TO RACCOON CITY” (R)
Set in 1998, this origin story explores the secrets of the mysterious Spencer Mansion and the ill-fated Raccoon City. Directed by Johannes Roberts. — LEW, PUL
“VENOM: LET THERE BE CARNAGE” (PG-13)
After finding a host body in investigative reporter Eddie Brock (Tom Hardy), the alien symbiote must face a new enemy, Carnage, the alter ego of serial killer Cletus Kasady (Woody Harrelson). This film is the second in Sony’s Spider-Man Universe and the sequel to “Venom” (2018). — LEW