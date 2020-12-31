Village Centre Cinemas at Lewiston will be closed through today. Village Centre Cinemas at Eastside Marketplace in Moscow and Pullman Village Centre Cinemas will remain closed. Blue Fox Theatre and Rex Theatre will show “Wonder Woman 1984” (PG-13) through Jan. 14.
“ALIEN” (R)
After a space merchant vessel receives an unknown transmission as a distress call, one of the crew is attacked by a mysterious life form and they soon realize that its life cycle has merely begun. This film from 1979 stars Sigourney Weaver, Veronica Cartwright, Yaphet Kotto and John Hurt. — LEW
“MONSTER HUNTER” (PG-13)
When Lt. Artemis (Milla Jovovich) and her loyal soldiers are transported to a new world, they engage in a desperate battle for survival against enormous enemies with incredible powers. This new release is based on the video game by Capcom and stars Tony Jaa, Ron Perlman and T.I. — LEW
“NEWS OF THE WORLD” (PG-13)
A widowed Civil War veteran (Tom Hanks) agrees to deliver a girl, taken by the Kiowa people years ago, to her aunt and uncle, despite the girl’s wish to remain with her captors. They travel hundreds of miles and face grave dangers as they search for a place that either can call home. New release. — LEW
“PINOCCHIO” (PG-13)
In this Italian fantasy film, Geppetto’s puppet creation, Pinocchio, magically comes to life with dreams of becoming a real boy. Easily led astray, Pinocchio tumbles from one misadventure to another as he is tricked, kidnapped and chased by bandits through a wonderful world full of imaginative creatures — from the belly of a giant fish, to the Land of Toys and the Field of Miracles. New release. — LEW
“PROMISING YOUNG WOMAN” (R)
Nothing in Cassie’s (Carey Mulligan) life is what it appears to be. She’s wickedly smart, tantalizingly cunning, and she’s living a secret double life by night. Now, an unexpected encounter is about to give Cassie a chance to right the wrongs from the past. New release. — LEW
“THE CROODS: A NEW AGE” (PG)
The prehistoric family the Croods are challenged by a rival family the Bettermans, who claim to be better and more evolved. This new release features the voices of Nicolas Cage, Emma Stone and Ryan Reynolds. — LEW
“WONDER WOMAN 1984” (PG-13)
Diana Prince (Gal Gadot) lives quietly among mortals in the vibrant, sleek 1980s, an era of excess driven by the pursuit of having it all. Though she’s come into her full powers, she maintains a low profile by curating ancient artifacts, and only performing heroic acts incognito. But soon, Diana will have to muster all of her strength, wisdom and courage as she finds herself squaring off against Maxwell Lord and the Cheetah (Kristen Wiig), a villainess who possesses superhuman strength and agility. This new release is directed by Patty Jenkins. — LEW, FOX, REX