“THE ADDAMS FAMILY 2” (PG)
The Addamses get tangled up in more wacky adventures and find themselves involved in hilarious run-ins with all sorts of unsuspecting characters. This computer-animated film is the sequel to the 2019 animated film, “The Addams Family.” — LEW, MOS, PUL
“CRY MACHO” (PG-13)
A one-time rodeo star (Clint Eastwood) and washed-up horse breeder takes a job to bring a man’s young son home and away from his alcoholic mom. On their journey, the horseman finds redemption through teach-ing the boy what it means to be a good man. — LEW
“FAUCI” (PG-13)
The Moscow Food Co-op presents “Fauci,” a documentary following the life of Dr. Anthony Fauci, who became America’s most unlikely cultural icon during COVID-19. A world-renowned infectious disease specialist and the longest-serving public health leader in Washington, D.C., he has overseen the U.S. response to 50 years’ worth of epidemics, including HIV/AIDS, SARS and Ebola. Masks and vaccination are required for all attendees older than 12. The cost is $7 for adults, $3 for 12 and younger and $50 for a 10-Punch Film Pass. — KEN
“FREE GUY” (PG-13)
A bank teller called Guy (Ryan Reynolds) realizes he is a background character in an open world video game called Free City that will soon go offline. — LEW
“HALLOWEEN KILLS” (R)
The saga of Michael Myers and Laurie Strode continues in the next thrilling chapter of the Halloween series starring Jamie Lee Curtis, Judy Greer and Andi Matichak. — LEW, MOS, PUL
“THE LAST DUEL” (R)
After Squire Jacques Le Gris (Adam Driver) viciously assaults Knight Jean de Carrouges’ (Matt Damon) wife, Marguerite de Carrouges (Jodie Comer), she steps forward to accuse her attacker, an act of bravery and defiance that puts her life in jeopardy. King Charles VI declares that Carrouges settle his dispute with his squire by challenging him to a duel. — LEW, PUL
“NO TIME TO DIE” (PG-13)
James Bond (Daniel Craig) has left active service. His peace is short-lived when Felix Leiter, an old friend from the CIA, turns up asking for help, leading Bond onto the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology. — LEW, MOS, PUL, FOX, REX
“SHANG-CHI AND THE LEGEND OF THE TEN RINGS” (PG-13)
Shang-Chi (Simu Liu), the master of unarmed weaponry-based Kung Fu, is forced to confront his past after being drawn into the Ten Rings organization. — LEW, PUL
“SHAUN OF THE DEAD” (R)
A man’s uneventful life is disrupted by the zombie apocalypse. This 2004 film stars Simon Pegg, Nick Frost and Kate Ashfield. — LEW, PUL
“VENOM: LET THERE BE CARNAGE” (PG-13)
After finding a host body in investigative reporter Eddie Brock (Tom Hardy), the alien symbiote must face a new enemy, Carnage, the alter ego of serial killer Cletus Kasady (Woody Harrelson). This American superhero film is the second in Sony’s Spider-Man Universe and the sequel to “Venom” (2018). — LEW, MOS, PUL