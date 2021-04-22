Village Centre Cinemas at Eastside Marketplace in Moscow remains closed amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
CHAOS WALKING” (PG-13)
Todd (Tom Holland) has been brought up in a dystopian world where there are no women and all men can hear each other’s thoughts in a stream of images, words and sounds. He discovers the source of a silent patch: a girl, named Viola (Daisy Ridley). — LEW
“CITIZEN KANE”
This is a 1941 film directed by Orson Welles following the death of publishing tycoon Charles Foster Kane. Reporters scramble to uncover the meaning of Kane’s final utterance: “Rosebud.” — LEW, PUL
“THE COURIER” (PG-13)
The true story of a British businessman unwittingly recruited into one of the greatest international conflicts in history. Forming an unlikely partnership with a Soviet officer hoping to prevent a nuclear confrontation, the two men work together to provide the crucial intelligence used to defuse the Cuban Missile Crisis. This recent release stars Benedict Cumberbatch, Rachel Brosnahan and Jessie Buckley. — LEW, PUL
“DEMON SLAYER: KIMETSU NO YAIBA THE MOVIE: MUGEN TRAIN” (SUBTITLED AND DUBBED) (R)
A youth begins a quest to fight demons and save his sister after finding his family slaughtered and his sister turned into a demon in this new release. — LEW, PUL
“GODZILLA VS. KONG” (PG-13)
Fearsome monsters Godzilla and King Kong square off in an epic battle for the ages, while humanity looks to wipe out both of the creatures and take back the planet once and for all. New release. — LEW, PUL
“MORTAL KOMBAT” (R)
MMA fighter Cole Young (Lewis Tan) seeks out Earth’s greatest champions in order to stand against the enemies of Outworld in a high stakes battle for the universe. New release. — LEW, PUL
“NOBODY” (R)
In a barrage of fists, gunfire and squealing tires, an enraged man must save his wife and son from a dangerous adversary and ensure that he will never be underestimated again. This new release stars Bob Odenkirk, Connie Nielsen and Christopher Lloyd. — LEW, PUL, FOX, REX
“RAYA AND THE LAST DRAGON” (PG)
Long ago, in the fantasy world of Kumandra, humans and dragons lived together in harmony. However, when sinister monsters known as the Druun threatened the land, the dragons sacrificed themselves to save humanity. Now, 500 years later, those same monsters have returned, and it’s up to a lone warrior to track down the last dragon and stop the Druun for good. This new release stars Kelly Marie Tran and Awkwafina. — LEW
“TOM & JERRY” (PG)
This new release is an adaptation of the classic Hanna-Barbera cartoon, and reveals how Tom and Jerry first meet and form their rivalry. This live-action/computer-animated film stars Chloë Grace Moretz and Colin Jost. — LEW
ULTIMATE FIGHTING CHAMPIONSHIP
UFC 261 - Kamaru Usman vs Jorge Masvidal 2 at 7 p.m. Satur-day from Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jackson-ville, Fla. — LEW, PUL