“BILL AND TED FACE THE MUSIC” (PG-13)
Once told they’d save the universe during a time-traveling adventure, two would-be rockers (Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter) from San Dimas, Calif., find themselves as middle-aged dads still trying to crank out a hit song and fulfill their destiny. New release. — LEW
“COCO” (PG)
In this 2017 animated film, young aspiring musician Miguel (voiced by Anthony Gonzalez) is confronted with his family’s ancestral ban on music so he enters the Land of the Dead to find his great-great-grandfather, a legendary singer. — LEW
“THE DARK DIVIDE” (NR)
Based on the true story of renowned butterfly expert Robert Pyle (David Cross), this film shows his six-week adventure in the summer of 1995 through the Gifford Pinchot National Forest in western Washington. From the book “Where Bigfoot Walks: Crossing the Dark Divide” by Robert Michael Pyle. New release. (See more information on Page 12.) — LEW
“THE EMPIRE STRIKES BACK: 40TH ANNIVERSARY” (PG)
This anniversary release of the 1980 second film in the series has the Rebels brutally overpowered by the Empire on the ice planet Hoth. While Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) begins Jedi training with Yoda, his friends are pursued all over the galaxy by Darth Vader and a bounty hunter named Boba Fett. — LEW
“GOOSEBUMPS” (PG)
This 2015 film has a teenager teaming up with the daughter of young adult horror author R.L. Stine (Jack Black) after the writer’s imaginary demons are set free on the town of Madison, Del. — SUN
“HOCUS POCUS” (PG)
This film from 1993 has a curious youngster moving to Salem, where he struggles to fit in before awakening a trio of diabolical witches ( Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy) who were executed in the 17th century. — LEW
“HOTEL TRANSYLVANIA 2” (PG)
Dracula (voiced by Adam Sandler) and his friends try to bring out the monster in his half human, half vampire grandson to keep Mavis (Selena Gomez) from leaving the hotel, in this 2015 sequel. — SUN
“INFIDEL” (R)
In this film from 2019, an American man (Jim Caviezel) is kidnapped after a friend invites him to Cairo to speak out about recent militant uprisings. His wife heads to the city after hearing the news, determined to get him back. — LEW
“THE LOST BOYS” (R)
After moving to a new town, two brothers (Jason Patric and Corey Haim) discover the area is a haven for vampires. Also stars Kiefer Sutherland, Dianne Wiest and Corey Feldman. — LEW
“THE NEW MUTANTS” (PG-13)
Five young mutants, just discovering their abilities while held in a secret facility against their will, fight to escape their past sins and save themselves. Stars Maisie Williams, Anya Taylor-Joy and Charlie Heaton. New release. — LEW
“TENET” (PG-13)
Armed with only one word, Tenet, and fighting for the survival of the entire world, the Protagonist (John David Washington) journeys through a world of international espionage on a mission that will unfold in something beyond real time. New release. — LEW
“UNHINGED” (R)
After a confrontation with an unstable man (Russell Crowe) at an intersection, a woman (Caren Pistorius) becomes the target of his rage in this new release. — LEW
“THE WAR WITH GRANDPA” (PG)
When his grandfather Ed (Robert De Niro) moves in with his family, Peter (Oakes Fegley) is upset that he has to give up the bedroom he loves. So Peter decides to declare war in an attempt to get it back. Also stars Uma Thurman and Rob Riggle. New release. — LEW !