Village Centre Cinemas at Eastside Marketplace in Moscow and Pullman Village Centre Cinemas are closed this weekend.
“ALL MY LIFE” (PG-13)
A couple’s wedding plans are thrown off course when the groom is diagnosed with liver cancer. This new release stars Jessica Rothe, Harry Shum Jr. and Marielle Scott. — LEW
“THE CROODS: A NEW AGE” (PG)
The prehistoric family the Croods are challenged by a rival family the Bettermans, who claim to be better and more evolved in this computer-animated adventure comedy. This new release features the voices of Nicolas Cage, Emma Stone and Ryan Reynolds. A review can be found on Page 11. — LEW, FOX, REX
“DIE HARD” (R)
An NYPD officer tries to save his wife and several others taken hostage by German terrorists during a Christmas party at the Nakatomi Plaza in Los Angeles. This 1988 film stars Bruce Willis, Alan Rickman and Bonnie Bedelia. — LEW
“FREAKY” (R)
A mystical, ancient dagger causes a notorious serial killer (Vince Vaughn) to magically switch bodies with a 17-year-old girl (Kathryn Newton). New release. — LEW
“LET HIM GO” (R)
A retired sheriff (Kevin Costner) and his wife (Diane Lane), grieving over the death of their son, set out to find their only grandson. New release. — LEW
“THE WAR WITH GRANDPA” (PG)
Upset that he has to share the room he loves with his grandfather Ed (Robert De Niro), Peter (Oakes Fegley) decides to declare war in an attempt to get it back. New release. — LEW
“WHITE CHRISTMAS” (NR)
A successful song-and-dance team becomes romantically involved with a sister act, and they team up to save the failing Vermont inn of their former commanding general. This 1954 musical film features Bing Crosby, Danny Kaye and Rosemary Clooney. — LEW