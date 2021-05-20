Village Centre Cinemas at Eastside Marketplace in Moscow remains closed amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
“DEMON SLAYER: KIMETSU NO YAIBA THE MOVIE: MUGEN TRAIN” (R)
A youth begins a quest to fight demons and save his sister after finding his family slaughtered and his sister turned into a demon in this new release. Subtitled and dubbed — LEW, PUL
“DREAM HORSE” (PG)
Dream Alliance is an unlikely race horse bred by small-town Welsh bartender Jan Vokes. With no experience, Jan convinces her neighbors to chip in to help raise Dream in the hopes he can compete with the racing elites. This new release stars Toni Collette and Damian Lewis. — LEW
“THE DRY” (R)
Aaron Falk returns to his drought-stricken hometown to attend a funeral, reopening a decades-old wound — the unsolved death of a teenage girl. This new release is directed by Robert Connolly. — LEW
“FINDING YOU” (PG)
Finley, an aspiring violinist, meets Beckett, a famous young movie star, on the way to her college semester abroad program. An unexpected romance emerges as the heartthrob Beckett leads the uptight Finley on an adventurous reawakening, and she emboldens him to take charge of his future. This new release is directed by Brian Baugh. — LEW
“GODZILLA VS. KONG” (PG-13)
Fearsome monsters Godzilla and King Kong square off in an epic battle for the ages, while humanity looks to wipe out both of the creatures and take back the planet once and for all. New release. — LEW, SUN
“HERE TODAY” (PG-13)
When veteran comedy writer Charlie Burnz meets New York singer Emma Payge, they form an unlikely-yet-touching friendship that kicks the generation gap aside and redefines the meaning of love and trust. This new release stars Billy Crystal and Tiffany Haddish. — PUL
“MORTAL KOMBAT” (R)
MMA fighter Cole Young (Lewis Tan) seeks out Earth’s greatest champions in order to stand against the enemies of Outworld in a high stakes battle for the universe. Recent release. — LEW
“PROFILE” (R)
An undercover British journalist risks her life by infiltrating militant extremist groups online. This new release is directed by Timur Bekmambetov. — LEW, PUL
“RAYA AND THE LAST DRAGON” (PG)
It’s up to a lone warrior to track down the last dragon and, together, save the world from the Druun, monsters that are threatening all humans and dragons. This recent release stars Kelly Marie Tran and Awkwafina. — LEW
“SPIRAL (ALSO KNOWN AS SPIRAL: FROM THE BOOK OF SAW)” (R)
Working in the shadow of his father, Detective Ezekiel “Zeke” Banks (Chris Rock) and his rookie partner take charge of an investigation into grisly murders that are eerily reminiscent of the city’s gruesome past. Unwittingly entrapped, Zeke finds himself at the center of the killer’s morbid game. This new release also stars Samuel L. Jackson. — LEW, PUL
“THOSE WHO WISH ME DEAD” (R)
A teenage murder witness finds himself pursued by twin assassins in the Montana wilderness with a survival expert tasked with protecting him — and a forest fire threatening to consume them all. This new release stars Angelina Jolie and Jon Bernthal. — LEW, PUL
“TRADING PLACES” (R)
This 1983 comedy portrays a snobbish investor and a wily street con artist who find their positions reversed as part of a bet by two callous millionaires. This film stars Eddie Murphy, Dan Aykroyd and Jamie Lee Curtis and is directed by John Landis. — LEW, PUL
“WRATH OF MAN” (R)
Harry “H” Hill, (Jason Statham) a cold and mysterious stranger, is hired to move hundreds of millions of dollars around Los Angeles each week. Secretly, “H” is hunting for the people who murdered his son during a robbery, and plans to use his new position to set traps for every would-be robber in the city until he finds his son’s killers. New Release. — LEW, PUL, FOX, REX