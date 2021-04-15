This weekend’s movies

Village Centre Cinemas at Eastside Marketplace in Moscow remains closed amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
CHAOS WALKING” (PG-13)
Todd (Tom Holland) has been brought up in a dystopian world where there are no women and all men can hear each other’s thoughts in a stream of images, words and sounds. He discovers the source of a silent patch: a girl, named Viola (Daisy Ridley). — LEW
“THE COURIER” (PG-13)
The true story of a British businessman unwittingly recruited into one of the greatest international conflicts in history. Forming an unlikely partnership with a Soviet officer hoping to prevent a nuclear confrontation, the two men work together to provide the crucial intelligence used to defuse the Cuban Missile Crisis. This recent release stars Benedict Cumberbatch, Rachel Brosnahan and Jessie Buckley. — LEW, PUL
“GODZILLA VS. KONG” (PG-13)
Fearsome monsters Godzilla and King Kong square off in an epic battle for the ages, while humanity looks to wipe out both of the creatures and take back the planet once and for all. New release. — LEW, PUL, FOX, REX
“GONE WITH THE WIND”
This film is a 1939 American epic historical romance film adapted from the 1936 novel by Margaret Mitchell. Set in the American South against the backdrop of the American Civil War and the Reconstruction era, the film tells the story of Scarlett O’Hara (Vivien Leigh), the strong-willed daughter of a Georgia plantation owner. The film traces her survival and her tangled love affairs with Ashley Wilkes (Leslie Howard Steiner) and Rhett Butler (Clark Gable). — LEW, PUL
“NOBODY” (R)
In a barrage of fists, gunfire and squealing tires, an enraged man must save his wife and son from a dangerous adversary and ensure that he will never be underestimated again. This new release stars Bob Odenkirk, Connie Nielsen and Christopher Lloyd. — LEW, PUL
“RAYA AND THE LAST DRAGON” (PG)
Long ago, in the fantasy world of Kumandra, humans and dragons lived together in harmony. However, when sinister monsters known as the Druun threatened the land, the dragons sacrificed themselves to save humanity. Now, 500 years later, those same monsters have returned, and it’s up to a lone warrior to track down the last dragon and stop the Druun for good. This new release stars Kelly Marie Tran and Awkwafina. — LEW, PUL
“TOM & JERRY” (PG)
This new release is an adaptation of the classic Hanna-Barbera cartoon, and reveals how Tom and Jerry first meet and form their rivalry. This live-action/computer-animated film stars Chloë Grace Moretz and Colin Jost. — LEW
“THE UNHOLY” (PG-13)
A struggling journalist stumbles upon a series of strange events in a small New England town and uses them to salvage his career. New release. — LEW, PUL
“VOYAGERS” (PG-13)
A crew of astronauts on a multi-generational mission descends into paranoia and madness, not knowing what is real or not. This new release stars Colin Farrell, Tye Sheridan and Lily-Rose Depp. — LEW, PUL !