The Sunset Auto Vue Drive-In Movie Theater in Grangeville is closed for the 2021 season.
“THE ADDAMS FAMILY 2” (PG)
The Addamses get tangled up in more wacky adventures and find themselves involved in hilarious run-ins with all sorts of unsuspecting characters. This computer-animated film is the sequel to the 2019 animated film, “The Addams Family.” — LEW, MOS, PUL, FOX, REX
THE CARD COUNTER (R)
This revenge thriller tells the story of an ex-military interrogator turned gambler haunted by the ghosts of his past. The film stars Oscar Isaac, Tiffany Haddish and Tye Sheridan. — LEW
“COPSHOP” (R)
On the run from a lethal assassin, a wily con artist devises a scheme to hide out inside a small-town police station, but when the hitman turns up at the precinct, an unsuspecting rookie cop finds herself caught in the crosshairs. This film stars Gerard Butler. — LEW
“CRY MACHO” (PG-13)
A one-time rodeo star (Clint Eastwood) and washed-up horse breeder takes a job to bring a man’s young son home and away from his alcoholic mom. On their journey, the horseman finds redemption through teaching the boy what it means to be a good man. — LEW
DEAR EVAN HANSEN (PG-13)
A film adaptation of the Tony and Grammy Award-winning musical about Evan Hansen, a high school senior with social anxiety disorder and his journey of self-discovery and acceptance following the suicide of a fellow classmate. This movie stars Ben Platt, Julianne Moore and Kaitlyn Dever. — LEW, PUL
“FREE GUY” (PG-13)
A bank teller called Guy (Ryan Reynolds) realizes he is a background character in an open world video game called Free City that will soon go offline. — LEW, PUL
“GALAXY QUEST” (PG)
The alumni cast of a space opera television series have to play their roles as the real thing when an alien race needs their help. However, they also have to defend both Earth and the alien race from a reptilian warlord. This 1999 film stars Tim Allen, Sigourney Weaver and Alan Rickman. — LEW, PUL
“JUNGLE CRUISE” (PG-13)
Based on Disneyland’s theme park ride, this film portrays a small riverboat taking a group of travelers through a jungle filled with dangerous animals and reptiles but with a supernatural element. Emily Blunt and Dwayne Johnson star. — LEW
“THE LOST LEONARDO” (PG-13)
This internationally co-produced documentary is directed by Andreas Koefoed. It follows the mystery and sale of the Salvator Mundi painting, allegedly done by Leonardo Da Vinci. — KEN
“THE MANY SAINTS OF NEWARK” (R)
This American crime drama film is a prequel to the HBO crime drama series “The Sopranos” and takes a look at the formative years of New Jersey gangster Tony Soprano. Alessandro Nivola, Leslie Odom Jr. and Jon Bernthal star. — LEW, PUL
“SHANG-CHI AND THE LEGEND OF THE TEN RINGS” (PG-13)
Shang-Chi (Simu Liu), the master of unarmed weaponry-based Kung Fu, is forced to confront his past after being drawn into the Ten Rings organization. — LEW, MOS, PUL
“SHARED LEGACIES”
This 2020 documentary depicts the often forgotten but important story of the coalition and friendship between the Jewish and African American communities during the Civil Rights movement, with messages of healing and unity, and connections to today’s social justice struggles. The film will be shown at 6 p.m. today followed by a panel discussion at 7:30 p.m. with Dr. Kristin Haltinner, University of Idaho; Dr. Aman McLeod, UI; and Dr Larry Fox, Jewish Community of the Palouse. Register separately for panel discussion at kenworthy.org. — KEN
“VENOM: LET THERE BE CARNAGE” (PG-13)
After finding a host body in investigative reporter Eddie Brock (Tom Hardy), the alien symbiote must face a new enemy, Carnage, the alter ego of serial killer Cletus Kasady (Woody Harrelson). This American superhero film is the second in Sony’s Spider-Man Universe and the sequel to “Venom” (2018). — LEW, MOS, PUL