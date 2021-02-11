Village Centre Cinemas at Eastside Marketplace in Moscow and Pullman Village Centre Cinemas remain closed amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
“LAND” (PG-13)
This film centers around Edee Holzer (Robin Wright), a cosmopolitan lawyer consumed by grief. After enduring a personal tragedy, Edee feels her only escape is to disappear from her life and live completely alone. As she learns to survive in a harsh environment, she experiences renewal. New release. — LEW
“JUDAS AND THE BLACK MESSIAH” (R)
Based in late 1960s Chicago, petty criminal William O’Neal agrees to work as an informant for the FBI in order to infiltrate the Black Panther Party and take down the chairman of its Illinois chapter, Fred Hampton. New release. — LEW
“PHANTOM OF THE OPERA” (PG-13)
The 2014film version of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s hit musical tells the story of a disfigured musical genius (Gerard Butler) who haunts the catacombs beneath the Paris Opera. He falls in love with the lovely Christine (Emmy Rossum) and devotes himself to nurturing her talent as a star opera soprano. — LEW
“MONSTER HUNTER” (PG-13)
When Lt. Artemis (Milla Jovovich) and her loyal soldiers are transported to a new world, they engage in a desperate battle for survival against enormous enemies with incredible powers. This new release is based on the video game by Capcom and stars Tony Jaa, Ron Perlman and T.I. — LEW
“NEWS OF THE WORLD” (PG-13)
A widowed Civil War veteran (Tom Hanks) agrees to deliver a girl, taken by the Kiowa people years ago, to her aunt and uncle, despite the girl’s wish to remain with her captors. They travel hundreds of miles and face grave dangers as they search for a place that either can call home. — LEW
“TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES” (PG)
When a kingpin threatens New York City, a group of mutated turtle warriors must emerge from the shadows to protect their home. This film from 2014 stars the voices of Megan Fox, Alan Ritchson, Noel Fisher and Will Arnett. — LEW
“THE CROODS: A NEW AGE” (PG)
The prehistoric family the Croods are challenged by a rival family, the Bettermans, who claim to be better and more evolved. This sequel features Nicolas Cage, Emma Stone and Ryan Reynolds. — LEW
“THE LITTLE THINGS” (R)
Deputy Sheriff Joe “Deke” Deacon joins forces with Sgt. Jim Baxter to search for a serial killer who’s terrorizing Los Angeles. As they track the culprit, Baxter is unaware that the investigation is dredging up echoes of Deke’s past, uncovering disturbing secrets that could threaten more than his case. This new release stars Denzel Washington, Rami Malek and Jared Leto. — LEW, REX, FOX
“THE MARKSMAN” (PG-13)
Jim (Liam Neeson) is a former U.S. Marine who lives a solitary life as a rancher along the Arizona-Mexican border in this recent release. His existence soon comes crashing down when he tries to protect a Mexican boy on the run from members of a vicious cartel. — LEW
“WONDER WOMAN 1984” (PG-13)
Diana Prince (Gal Gadot) lives quietly among mortals in the vibrant, sleek 1980s, an era of excess driven by the pursuit of having it all. Though she’s come into her full powers, she maintains a low profile by curating ancient artifacts and only performing heroic acts incognito. But soon, Diana will have to muster all of her strength, wisdom and courage as she finds herself squaring off against Maxwell Lord and the Cheetah (Kristen Wiig), a villainess who possesses superhuman strength and agility. This new release is directed by Patty Jenkins. — LEW