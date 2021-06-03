The Village Centre Cinemas at Lewiston, Eastside Marketplace in Moscow, and Pullman Village Centre Cinemas will be closed Monday and Tuesday.
“THE CONJURING: THE DEVIL MADE ME DO IT” (R)
Paranormal investigators Ed (Patrick Wilson) and Lorraine (Vera Farmiga) Warren take on one of the most sensational cases of their careers after a cop stumbles upon a dazed and bloodied young man walking down the road. Accused of murder, the suspect claims demonic possession as his defense, forcing the Warrens into a supernatural inquiry unlike anything they’ve ever seen before. — LEW, PUL
“CRUELLA” (PG-13)
A live-action feature film following the evil exploits of Cruella de Vil, the villain from the Disney film, “101 Dalmatians.” Set in 1970s London amidst the punk rock revolution, the film follows a young grifter named Estella, a clever and creative girl determined to make a name for herself with her designs. This film stars Emma Stone and Emma Thompson. A review is on Page 9. — LEW, MOS, PUL
“DREAM HORSE” (PG)
Dream Alliance is an unlikely race horse bred by small-town Welsh bartender Jan Vokes (Toni Collette). With no experience, Jan convinces her neighbors to chip in to help raise Dream in the hopes he can compete with the racing elites. — LEW
“THE GOONIES” (PG)
A group of young misfits called The Goonies discover an ancient map and set out on an adventure to find a legendary pirate’s long-lost treasure. This is a 1985 American adventure comedy film. — LEW, PUL
“A QUIET PLACE PART II” (PG-13)
Following the deadly events at home, the Abbott family must now face the terrors of the outside world as they continue their fight for survival in silence. Forced to venture into the unknown, they quickly realize that the creatures that hunt by sound are not the only threats that lurk beyond the sand path. This film stars Emily Blunt and John Krasinski. — LEW, MOS, PUL
MAYWEATHER VS. PAUL (PREMIUM EVENT)
Floyd Mayweather vs. Logan Paul in a professional boxing match. 5 p.m. Sunday only. — LEW, PUL
“SPIRIT UNTAMED” (PG)
After moving to a sleepy little town, young Lucky Prescott (voiced by Isabela Merced) befriends a wild mustang named Spirit (voiced by Jake Gyllenhaal), who shares her rebellious spirit. When a heartless wrangler plans to capture Spirit and his herd, Lucky and her new friends embark on the adventure of a lifetime to rescue the horse that forever changed her life. This computer-animated adventure film is the most recent chapter of the acclaimed “Spirit” franchise. — LEW,MOS, PUL
“WRATH OF MAN” (R)
Harry “H” Hill, (Jason Statham) a cold and mysterious stranger, is hired to move hundreds of millions of dollars around Los Angeles each week. Secretly, “H” is hunting for the people who murdered his son during a robbery, and plans to use his new position to set traps for every would-be robber in the city until he finds his son’s killers. — LEW !