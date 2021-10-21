Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre will feature a performance Friday and Saturday by a shadow cast directed by Aquasha DeLusty and produced by Sirius Entertainment. Tickets for “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” and the performance can be purchased at kenworthy.org/events-calendar/rocky/.
“THE ADDAMS FAMILY 2” (PG)
The Addamses get tangled up in more wacky adventures and find themselves involved in hilarious run-ins with all sorts of unsuspecting characters. This computer-animated film is the sequel to the 2019 animated film “The Addams Family.” — LEW
“DUNE” (PG-13)
A feature adaptation of Frank Herbert’s science fiction novel, this film portrays the son of a noble family entrusted with the protection of the most valuable asset and most vital element in the galaxy. This film stars Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson and Zendaya. A review is on Page 13. — LEW, MOS, PUL, FOX, REX
“FREE GUY” (PG-13)
A bank teller called Guy (Ryan Reynolds) realizes he is a background character in an open world video game called Free City that will soon go offline. — LEW
“HALLOWEEN KILLS” (R)
The saga of Michael Myers and Laurie Strode continues in the next thrilling chapter of the Halloween series starring Jamie Lee Curtis, Judy Greer and Andi Matichak. — LEW, MOS, PUL
“THE LAST DUEL” (R)
After Squire Jacques Le Gris (Adam Driver) viciously assaults Knight Jean de Carrouges’ (Matt Damon) wife, Marguerite de Carrouges (Jodie Comer), she steps forward to accuse her attacker, an act of bravery and defiance that puts her life in jeopardy. King Charles VI commands that Carrouges settle his dispute with his squire by challenging him to a duel. — LEW, PUL
MET LIVE IN HD: “FIRE SHUT UP IN MY BONES”
MET Live in HD, one of a series of live opera performances transmitted in high-definition video by satellite from the Metropolitan Opera in New York City, will feature Grammy Award–winning jazz musician and composer Terence Blanchard’s adaptation of Charles M. Blow’s memoir. The first opera by a Black composer presented on the Met stage, the opera tells a poignant and profound story about a young man’s journey to overcome a life of trauma and hardship. — KEN
“NO TIME TO DIE” (PG-13)
James Bond (Daniel Craig) has left active service. His peace is short-lived when Felix Leiter, an old friend from the CIA, turns up asking for help, leading Bond onto the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology. — LEW, MOS, PUL
“THE ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW” (R)
This 1975 film portrays a newly-engaged couple’s breakdown in an isolated area who must seek shelter at the bizarre residence of Dr. Frank-n-Furter. — KEN
“RON’S GONE WRONG” (PG)
This computer-animated science fiction comedy tells the story of Barney (voiced by Jack Dylan Grazer), a socially awkward schoolboy who receives a robot named Ron (voiced by Zach Galifianakis) — a walking, talking, digitally connected device that’s supposed to be his best friend. Barney is excited to finally have his own robot until his new toy starts to hilariously malfunction. — LEW, MOS, PUL
“SHANG-CHI AND THE LEGEND OF THE TEN RINGS” (PG-13)
Shang-Chi (Simu Liu), the master of unarmed weaponry-based Kung Fu, is forced to confront his past after being drawn into the Ten Rings organization. — PUL
“VENOM: LET THERE BE CARNAGE” (PG-13)
After finding a host body in investigative reporter Eddie Brock (Tom Hardy), the alien symbiote must face a new enemy, Carnage, the alter ego of serial killer Cletus Kasady (Woody Harrelson). This American superhero film is the second in Sony’s Spider-Man Universe and the sequel to “Venom” (2018). — LEW, MOS, PUL
“VERTIGO” (PG)
A former San Francisco police detective juggles wrestling with his personal demons and becoming obsessed with the woman he has been hired to trail, who may be deeply disturbed. This 1958 American film noir psychological thriller film was directed and produced by Alfred Hitchcock. — LEW, PUL