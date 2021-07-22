“BLACK WIDOW” (PG-13)
Natasha Romanoff, aka Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson), confronts the darker parts of her ledger when a dangerous conspiracy with ties to her past arises. Pursued by a force that will stop at nothing to bring her down, Natasha must deal with her history as a spy, and the broken relationships left in her wake long before she became an Avenger. — LEW, MOS, PUL, SUN
“THE BOSS BABY: FAMILY BUSINESS” (PG)
The Templeton brothers have become adults and drifted away from each other, but a new boss baby with a cutting-edge approach is about to bring them together again — and inspire a new family business. This computer-animated comedy film is the second installment in the “The Boss Baby” franchise and the sequel to the 2017 film. — LEW, MOS, FOX, REX
“CRUELLA” (PG-13)
A live-action feature film following the evil exploits of Cruella de Vil, the villain from the Disney film, “101 Dalmatians.” Set in 1970s London amidst the punk rock revolution, the film follows a young grifter named Estella, a clever and creative girl determined to make a name for herself with her designs. This film stars Emma Stone and Emma Thompson. — LEW, SUN
“ESCAPE ROOM: TOURNAMENT OF CHAMPIONS” (PG-13)
Six people unwittingly find themselves locked in another series of escape rooms, slowly uncovering what they have in common to survive. Joining forces with two of the original survivors, they soon discover they’ve all played the game before. — LEW, PUL
“F9: THE FAST SAGA” (PG-13)
Cipher enlists the help of Jakob, Dom’s younger brother to take revenge on Dom and his team. This film stars Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez and Jordana Brewster. — LEW, MOS
“THE FOREVER PURGE” (R)
All the rules are broken as a sect of lawless marauders decides that the annual Purge does not stop at daybreak and instead should never end. This film stars Ana de la Reguera, Josh Lucas and Will Patton. — LEW, PUL
“THE HITMAN’S WIFE’S BODYGUARD” (R)
The bodyguard Michael Bryce con-tinues his friendship with assassin Darius Kincaid as they try to save Darius’ wife Sonia. This film stars Salma Hayek, Ryan Reynolds and Samuel L. Jackson. — LEW
“JOE BELL” (R)
The true story of a small town, working class father who embarks on a solo walk across the U.S. to crusade against bullying after his son is tormented in high school for being gay. This film stars Mark Wahlberg, Connie Britton and Gary Sinise. — LEW
“JURASSIC PARK” (PG-13)
A pragmatic paleontologist visiting an almost complete theme park is tasked with protecting a couple of kids after a power failure causes the park’s cloned dinosaurs to run loose. This 1993 film stars Sam Neill, Laura Dern and Jeff Goldblum. — LEW, PUL
“OLD” (PG-13)
A thriller about a family on a tropical holiday who discover that the secluded beach where they are relaxing for a few hours is somehow causing them to age rapidly reducing their entire lives into a single day. This film is directed by M. Night Shyamalan. — LEW, MOS, PUL
“A QUIET PLACE PART II” (PG-13)
Following the deadly events at home, the Abbott family must now face the terrors of the outside world as they continue their fight for survival in silence. Forced to venture into the unknown, they quickly realize that the creatures that hunt by sound are not the only threats that lurk beyond the sand path. This film stars Emily Blunt and John Krasinski. — LEW, PUL
“RITA MORENO: JUST A GIRL WHO DECIDED TO GO FOR IT” (PG-13)
This documentary gives a look at the life and work of Rita Moreno from her humble beginnings in Puerto Rico to her success on Broadway and in Hollywood. — KEN
“SNAKE EYES: G.I. JOE ORIGINS” (PG-13)
This movie is a G.I. Joe spin-off centered around the character of Snake Eyes (Henry Golding). When secrets from Snake Eyes’ past are revealed, his honor and allegiance get tested, even if that means losing the trust of those closest to him. — LEW, MOS, PUL
“SPACE JAM: A NEW LEGACY” (PG)
A rogue artificial intelligence kidnaps the son of famed basketball player LeBron James, who then has to work with Bugs Bunny to win a basketball game. — LEW, MOS, PUL