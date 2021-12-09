“BELFAST” (PG-13)
A semi-autobiographical film which chronicles the life of a working-class family and their young son’s childhood during the tumult of the late 1960s in the Northern Ireland capital. It’s directed by Kenneth Branagh and features songs by Van Morrison. — LEW, MOS, PUL
“CLIFFORD THE BIG RED DOG” (PG)
When Emily Elizabeth (Darby Camp) meets a magical animal rescuer who gives her a little red puppy, she doesn’t anticipate waking up to find a giant, 10-foot hound in her small New York City apartment. With her single mother away on business, Emily and her fun-but-impulsive uncle set out on an adventure that takes a bite out of the Big Apple. — LEW
“DUNE” (PG-13)
This adaptation of Frank Herbert’s science fiction novel follows the saga of a man (played by Timothée Chalamet) entrusted with protecting the most vital element in the galaxy. Rebecca Ferguson and Zendaya also star. — LEW, PUL
“ENCANTO” (PG)
This animated musical fantasy portrays a young Colombian girl, Mirabel (voiced by Stephanie Beatriz) who faces the frustration of being the only member of her family without magical powers. — LEW, MOS, PUL
“ETERNALS” (PG-13)
The Eternals, a race of immortal beings with superhuman powers who have secretly lived on Earth for thousands of years, reunite to battle the evil Deviants. Gemma Chan, Richard Madden and Angelina Jolie star. — LEW, MOS, PUL
“GHOSTBUSTERS: AFTERLIFE” (PG-13)
When a single mother and her two children move to a new town, they soon discover they have a connection to the original Ghostbusters and the secret legacy their grandfather left behind. Finn Wolfhard, Mckenna Grace and Carrie Coon star. — LEW, MOS, PUL, FOX, REX
“HOUSE OF GUCCI” (R)
Inspired by the true story of the family drama behind the Italian fashion empire, Patrizia Reggiani (Lady Gaga), an outsider from humble beginnings, marries Maurizio Gucci (Adam Driver). — LEW, MOS, PUL
“THE MATRIX” (R)
Computer hacker Neo enters a forbidding underworld, and discovers the life he knows is the elaborate deception of an evil cyber-intelligence. This 1999 sci-fi film stars Keanu Reeves, Laurence Fishburne and Carrie-Anne Moss. — LEW, PUL
“NO TIME TO DIE” (PG-13)
James Bond (Daniel Craig) has left active service. His peace is short-lived when Felix Leiter, an old friend from the CIA, turns up asking for help, leading Bond onto the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology. — LEW
“RESIDENT EVIL: WELCOME TO RACCOON CITY” (R)
Set in 1998, this origin story explores the secrets of the mysterious Spencer Mansion and the ill-fated Raccoon City. It’s directed by Johannes Roberts. — LEW, PUL
“SPENCER” (R)
During her Christmas holidays with the royal family at the Sandringham estate in Norfolk, England, Diana Spencer (Kristen Stewart), struggling with mental health problems, decides to end her decade-long marriage to Prince Charles. — KEN
“WEST SIDE STORY” (PG-13)
An adaptation of the 1957 musical, West Side Story explores forbidden love and the rivalry between the Jets and the Sharks, two teenage street gangs of different ethnic backgrounds. Directed by Steven Spielberg. A review is on Page 15. — LEW, PUL
ULTIMATE FIGHTING CHAMPIONSHIP
UFC 269 - Charles Oliveira vs Dustin Poirier at 7 p.m. Saturday from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. — LEW, PUL