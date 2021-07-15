“BLACK WIDOW” (PG-13)
Natasha Romanoff, aka Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson), confronts the darker parts of her ledger when a dangerous conspiracy with ties to her past arises. Pursued by a force that will stop at nothing to bring her down, Natasha must deal with her history as a spy, and the broken relationships left in her wake long before she became an Avenger. — LEW, MOS, PUL, FOX, REX
“THE BOSS BABY: FAMILY BUSINESS” (PG)
The Templeton brothers have become adults and drifted away from each other, but a new boss baby with a cutting-edge approach is about to bring them together again — and inspire a new family business. This computer-animated comedy film is the second installment in the “The Boss Baby” franchise and the sequel to the 2017 film. — LEW, MOS, PUL
“CRUELLA” (PG-13)
A live-action feature film following the evil exploits of Cruella de Vil, the villain from the Disney film, “101 Dalmatians.” Set in 1970s London amidst the punk rock revolution, the film follows a young grifter named Estella, a clever and creative girl determined to make a name for herself with her designs. This film stars Emma Stone and Emma Thompson.. — LEW, SUN
“ESCAPE ROOM: TOURNAMENT OF CHAMPIONS” (PG-13)
Six people unwittingly find themselves locked in another series of escape rooms, slowly uncovering what they have in common to survive. Joining forces with two of the original survivors, they soon discover they’ve all played the game before. — LEW, PUL
“F9: THE FAST SAGA” (PG-13)
Cipher enlists the help of Jakob, Dom’s younger brother to take revenge on Dom and his team. This film stars Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodri-guez and Jordana Brewster. — LEW, MOS, PUL, SUN
“THE FOREVER PURGE” (R)
All the rules are broken as a sect of lawless marauders decides that the annual Purge does not stop at daybreak and instead should never end. This film stars Ana de la Reguera, Josh Lucas and Will Patton. — LEW, PUL
“THE HITMAN’S WIFE’S BODYGUARD” (R)
The bodyguard Michael Bryce continues his friendship with assassin Darius Kincaid as they try to save Darius’ wife, Sonia. This film stars Salma Hayek, Ryan Reynolds and Samuel L. Jackson. — LEW
“IN THE HEIGHTS” (PG-13)
In the Washington Heights borough of New York City, the scent of warm coffee hangs in the air just outside of the 181st St. subway stop, where a kaleidoscope of dreams rallies a vibrant and tight-knit community. This musical is based on the musical stage play, concept by Lin-Manuel Miranda. — KEN
“PEE-WEE’S BIG ADVENTURE” (PG)
When eccentric man-child Pee-wee Herman gets his beloved bike stolen in broad daylight, he sets out across the U.S. on the adventure of his life. This 1985 film is directed by Tim Burton. — LEW, PUL
“PETER RABBIT 2: THE RUNAWAY” (PG)
Thomas (Domhnall Gleeson) and Bea (Rose Byrne) are now married and living with Peter (voiced by James Corden) and his rabbit family. Bored of life in the garden, Peter goes to the big city, where he meets shady characters and ends up creating chaos for the whole family. This 3D live-action/computer-animated adventure comedy film is a sequel to 2018’s “Peter Rabbit.” — LEW
“A QUIET PLACE PART II” (PG-13)
Following the deadly events at home, the Abbott family must now face the terrors of the outside world as they continue their fight for survival in silence. Forced to venture into the unknown, they quickly realize that the creatures that hunt by sound are not the only threats that lurk beyond the sand path. This film stars Emily Blunt and John Krasinski. — LEW, PUL
“SPACE JAM: A NEW LEGACY” (PG)
A rogue artificial intelligence kidnaps the son of famed basketball player LeBron James, who then has to work with Bugs Bunny to win a basketball game. — LEW, MOS, PUL