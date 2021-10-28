“THE ADDAMS FAMILY 2” (PG)
The Addamses get tangled up in more wacky adventures and find themselves involved in hilarious run-ins with all sorts of unsuspecting characters. This computer-animated film is the sequel to the 2019 animated film “The Addams Family.” — LEW
“ANTLERS” (R)
In an isolated Oregon town, a middle-school teacher and her sheriff brother become embroiled with her enigmatic student, whose dark secrets lead to terrifying encounters with a legendary ancestral creature who came before them. Keri Russell and Jesse Plemons star. — LEW, PUL
“CANDYMAN” (R)
This supernatural slasher film, a sequel to 1992’s movie of the same name, returns to the now-gentrified Chicago neighborhood where the legend began. Stars Yanya Abdul-Mateen II, Teyonah Parris and Nathan Stewart-Jarrett. — KEN
“DUNE” (PG-13)
This adaptation of Frank Herbert’s science fiction novel follows the saga of the son of a noble family (played by Timothée Chalamet) entrusted with protecting the most vital element in the galaxy. Also starring Rebecca Ferguson and Zendaya. — LEW, MOS, PUL, FOX, REX
“THE FRENCH DISPATCH” (R)
Wes Anderson directs this love letter to journalists set in an outpost of an American newspaper in a fictional 20th-century French city that brings to life a collection of stories published in “The French Dispatch” magazine. This films stars Benicio Del Toro, Adrien Brody and Tilda Swinton. — LEW, PUL
“HALLOWEEN KILLS” (R)
The saga of Michael Myers and Laurie Strode continues in the next thrilling chapter of the Halloween series starring Jamie Lee Curtis, Judy Greer and Andi Matichak. — LEW
“THE LAST DUEL” (R)
After Squire Jacques Le Gris (Adam Driver) viciously assaults the wife (Jodie Comer) of Knight Jean de Carrouges (Matt Damon), she steps forward to accuse her attacker, an act of bravery and defiance that puts her life in jeopardy. King Charles VI commands that Carrouges settle his dispute with his squire by challenging him to a duel. — LEW
“LAST NIGHT IN SOHO” (R)
An aspiring fashion designer is mysteriously able to enter the 1960s, where she encounters a dazzling wannabe singer. But the glamour isn’t all it appears to be. The dreams of the past start to crack and splinter into something darker. This film stars Thomasin McKenzie, Anya Taylor-Joy and Matt Smith. — LEW, MOS, PUL
“MY HERO ACADEMIA: WORLD HEROES’ MISSION” (PG-13)
When a cult of terrorists ruins a city by releasing a toxin that causes people’s abilities to spiral out of control, Japan’s greatest heroes around the world in an attempt to track down the mastermind and bring him to justice. This is the third Japanese animated superhero film based on the “My Hero Academia” manga series by Kohei Horikoshi. — LEW, PUL
“NO TIME TO DIE” (PG-13)
James Bond (Daniel Craig) has left active service. His peace is short-lived when Felix Leiter, an old friend from the CIA, turns up asking for help, leading Bond onto the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology. — LEW, MOS, PUL
“RON’S GONE WRONG” (PG)
This computer-animated science fiction comedy tells the story of Barney (voiced by Jack Dylan Grazer), a socially awkward schoolboy who receives a robot named Ron (voiced by Zach Galifianakis) — a walking, talking, digitally connected device that’s supposed to be his best friend. Barney is excited to finally have his own robot until his new toy starts to hilariously malfunction. — LEW, MOS, PUL
“THE SHINING” (R)
A family heads to an isolated hotel for the winter where a sinister presence influences the father into violence, while his psychic son sees horrific forebodings from both past and future. This 1980 film stars Jack Nicholson and Shelley Duvall. — LEW, PUL
“VENOM: LET THERE BE CARNAGE” (PG-13)
After finding a host body in investigative reporter Eddie Brock (Tom Hardy), the alien symbiote must face a new enemy, Carnage, the alter ego of serial killer Cletus Kasady (Woody Harrelson). This film is the second in Sony’s Spider-Man Universe and the sequel to “Venom” (2018). — LEW, MOS, PUL