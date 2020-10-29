Village Centre Cinemas at Eastside Marketplace in Moscow will remain closed this weekend. Blue Fox Theatre in Grangeville and Rex Theatre in Orofino, also remain closed.
“ALITA: BATTLE ANGEL” (PG-13)
This performance-capture animation movie from 2019 is an American cyberpunk-action film based on Japanese manga artist Yukito Kishiro’s 1990s series Gunnm and its 1993 original video animation adaptation, Battle Angel. After a deactivated cyborg is revived, she can’t remember anything of her past and goes on a quest to find out who she is. — LEW
“BEETLEJUICE” (PG)
In this 1988 movie directed by Tim Burton, the spirits of a deceased couple are harassed by an unbearable family that has moved into their home, and they hire a malicious spirit to drive them out. — LEW
“COME PLAY” (PG-13)
Parents fight to save their son when a mysterious creature uses his electronic devices to break into this world in this new feature film version of the 2017 short film of the same name. — LEW, PUL
“THE EMPTY MAN” (R)
On the trail of a missing girl, an ex-cop comes across a secretive group attempting to summon a terrifying supernatural entity. New release. — LEW, PUL
“HALLOWEEN” (R)
Fifteen years after murdering his sister on Halloween night 1963, Michael Myers escapes from a mental hospital and returns to the small town of Haddonfield, Ill., to kill again in this film from 1978. — LEW, PUL
“HOCUS POCUS” (PG)
This film from 1993 portrays a curious youngster moving to Salem, where he struggles to fit in before awakening a trio of diabolical witches (Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy) who were executed in the 17th century. — LEW, PUL
“HONEST THIEF” (PG-13)
Wanting to lead an honest life, a notorious bank robber (Liam Neeson) turns himself in, only to be double-crossed by two ruthless FBI agents. New release. — LEW, PUL
“MONSTERS, INC.” (G)
To power the city, monsters have to scare children so that they scream, in this 2001 computer-animated comedy. The children are believed to be toxic to the monsters, but after a child gets through, two monsters realize things may not be as they’ve been told. — LEW, PUL
“THE NIGHTMARE BEFORE CHRISTMAS” (PG)
In this 1993 stop-motion animation movie directed by Tim Burton, Jack Skellington, king of Halloween Town, discovers Christmas Town. But his attempts to bring Christmas to his home causes confusion. — LEW
“POLTERGEIST” (PG-13)
A family’s home is haunted by a host of demonic ghosts in this 1982 movie. — LEW
“TENET” (G-13)
Armed with only one word, Tenet, and fighting for the survival of the entire world, the protagonist journeys through a twilight world of international espionage on a mission that will unfold in something beyond real time in this movie written and directed by Christopher Nolan. New release. — PUL
“THE WAR WITH GRANDPA” (PG)
Upset that he has to share the room he loves with his grandfather Ed (Robert De Niro), Peter (Oakes Fegley) decides to declare war in an attempt to get it back. New release. — LEW, PUL
“2 HEARTS” (PG-13)
For two couples, the future unfolds in different decades and different places, but a hidden connection will bring them together in a way no one could have predicted. New release. — LEW