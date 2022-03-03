“THE BATMAN” (PG-13)
When the Riddler, a sadistic serial killer, begins murdering key political figures in Gotham, Batman (Robert Pattinson) is forced to investigate the city’s hidden corruption and question his family’s involvement. — LEW, MOS, PUL, FOX, REX
“BLACKLIGHT” (PG-13)
Travis Block (Liam Neeson) is a government operative coming to terms with his shadowy past. When he discovers a plot targeting U.S. citizens, Block finds himself in the crosshairs of the FBI director he once helped protect. — LEW
“CASABLANCA” (PG)
This 1942 film tells the story of Rick Blaine (Humphrey Bogart), who owns a nightclub in Casablanca, who discovers his old flame Ilsa (Ingrid Bergman) is in town with her husband, Victor Laszlo (Paul Henreid). Laszlo is a famed rebel, and with Germans on his tail, Ilsa knows Rick can help them get out of the country. — LEW
“CYRANO” (PG-13)
Too self-conscious to woo Roxanne (Haley Bennett) himself, wordsmith Cyrano de Bergerac (Peter Dinklage) helps young Christian (Kelvin Harrison Jr.) nab her heart through love letters. Based on the stage musical adapted and directed by Erica Schmidt, from “Cyrano de Bergerac” by Edmond Rostand. — PUL
“DEATH ON THE NILE” (PG-13)
While on vacation on the Nile, Hercule Poirot (Kenneth Branagh) must investigate the murder of a young heiress. — LEW
“DOG” (PG-13)
Two former Army Rangers are paired against their will on the road trip of a lifetime. Briggs (Channing Tatum) and Lulu (a Belgian Malinois), race down the Pacific Coast to get to a fellow soldier’s funeral on time. — LEW, MOS, PUL
“JACKASS FOREVER” (R)
In this sequel to “Jackass 3D” (2010), Johnny Knoxville, Steve-O and the rest of the gang return for another round of absurd and often dangerous stunts. — LEW
“LICORICE PIZZA” (R)
Alana Kane (Alana Haim) and Gary Valentine (Cooper Hoffman) navigate the treacherous waters of growing up and first love in the San Fernando Valley in 1973 in this movie directed by Paul Thomas Anderson. — KEN
“MARRY ME”
Music superstars Kat Valdez (Jennifer Lopez) and Bastian (Maluma) are getting married before a global audience of fans. But when Kat learns, seconds before her vows, that Bastian has been unfaithful, she decides to marry Charlie (Owen Wilson), a stranger in the crowd, instead. — LEW
“SING 2” (PG)
Buster Moon (voiced by Matthew McConaughey) and his friends must persuade reclusive rock star Clay Calloway (voiced by Bono) to join them for the opening of a new show. This computer-animated musical is the follow-up to the 2016 movie “Sing.” — LEW
“SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME” (PG-13)
With Spider-Man’s identity now revealed, Peter Parker (Tom Holland) asks Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) for help. When a spell goes wrong, dangerous foes from other worlds start to appear. — LEW, PUL
“STUDIO 666” (R)
Members of the legendary rock band Foo Fighters move into an Encino mansion steeped in grisly rock ’n’ roll history to record their much-anticipated 10th album. Jenna Ortega, Whitney Cummings and Will Forte star. — LEW
“UNCHARTED” (PG-13)
Street-smart Nathan Drake (Tom Holland), is recruited by a seasoned treasure hunter, Victor “Sully” Sullivan (Mark Wahlberg), to recover a fortune amassed by Ferdinand Magellan and lost 500 years ago by the House of Moncada. — LEW, MOS, PUL