“CANDYMAN” (R)
A “spiritual sequel” to the horror film Candyman (1992) that returns to the now-gentrified Chicago neighborhood where the legend began. This film is directed by Nia DaCosta. — LEW, PUL
“COPSHOP” (R)
On the run from a lethal assassin, a wily con artist devises a scheme to hide out inside a small-town police station-but when the hitman turns up at the precinct, an unsuspecting rookie cop finds herself caught in the crosshairs. This film stars Gerard Butler. — LEW, PUL
“CRY MACHO” (PG-13)
A one-time rodeo star (Clint Eastwood) and washed-up horse breeder takes a job to bring a man’s young son home and away from his alcoholic mom. On their journey, the horseman finds redemption through teaching the boy what it means to be a good man. — LEW, MOS, PUL, FOX, REX
“FREE GUY” (PG-13)
A bank teller called Guy (Ryan Reynolds) realizes he is a background character in an open world video game called Free City that will soon go offline. — LEW, MOS, PUL, SUN
“JOHN AND THE HOLE” (R)
A coming-of-age psychological thriller that plays out the unsettling reality of a kid who holds his family captive in a hole in the ground. — KEN
“JUNGLE CRUISE” (PG-13)
Based on Disneyland’s theme park ride, this film portrays a small riverboat taking a group of travelers through a jungle filled with dangerous animals and reptiles but with a supernatural element. Emily Blunt and Dwayne Johnson star. — LEW
“THE LORD OF THE RINGS: THE RETURN OF THE KING” (PG-13)
Gandalf and Aragorn lead the World of Men against Sauron’s army to draw his gaze from Frodo and Sam as they approach Mount Doom with the One Ring. This 2003 film the final instalment in the Lord of the Rings trilogy. — LEW, PUL
“MALIGNANT” (R)
Madison is paralyzed by shocking visions of grisly murders, and her torment worsens as she discovers that these waking dreams are in fact terrifying realities. This film stars Annabelle Wallis, Maddie Hasson and George Young. — LEW, MOS, PUL
“PAW PATROL: THE MOVIE” (G)
Ryder and the pups are called to Adventure City to stop Mayor Humdinger from turning the bustling metropolis into a state of chaos. Iain Armitage, Will Brisbin and Ron Pardo star in this animated film. — LEW
“SHANG-CHI AND THE LEGEND OF THE TEN RINGS” (PG-13)
Shang-Chi (Simu Liu), the master of unarmed weaponry-based Kung Fu, is forced to confront his past after being drawn into the Ten Rings organization. — LEW, MOS, PUL, SUN
“THE SUICIDE SQUAD” (R)
Supervillains Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie), Bloodsport (Idris Elba), Peacemaker (John Cena) and a collection of nutty cons at Belle Reve prison join the super-secret, super-shady Task Force X as they are dropped off at the remote, enemy-infused island of Corto Maltese. — LEW