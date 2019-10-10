“ABOMINABLE” (PG)
In this animated adventure-comedy, a magical Yeti must find a way to return to his family. — LEW
“THE ADDAMS FAMILY” (PG)
This animated film is yet another take on Charles Addams’ series of cartoons about a peculiar, ghoulish family. Follows the 1960s TV series and the live-action films from the 1990s. — LEW, PUL, MOS; IN 3D: LEW
“AD ASTRA” (PG-13)
Astronaut Roy McBride (Brad Pitt) undertakes a mission across an unforgiving solar system to uncover the truth about his missing father and his doomed expedition that now, 30 years later, threatens the universe. — LEW, PUL
“DOWNTON ABBEY” (PG)
The continuing story of the Crawley family, wealthy owners of a large estate in the English countryside in the early 20th century. The movie includes the same cast and is a continuation of the British television series. — LEW, MOS
“THE FAREWELL” (PG)
— KEN
“GEMINI MAN” (PG-13)
An over-the-hill hitman (Will Smith) faces off against a younger clone of himself in this sci-fi drama. Also stars Mary Elizabeth Winstead. (See the review on Page 13.) — LEW, PUL, MOS
“HUSTLERS” (R)
— LEW, PUL
“IT CHAPTER TWO” (R)
— LEW, PUL
“JEXI” (R)
This comedy shows what can happen when you love your phone (voiced by Rose Byrne) more than anything else in your life. Stars Adam Devine and Alexandra Shipp. — LEW, PUL
“JOKER” (R)
A gritty character study of Arthur Fleck (Joaquin Phoenix), a man disregarded by society who becomes the comic book villain known as the Joker. Also stars Robert De Niro. — LEW, PUL, MOS, FOX, REX
“THE LION KING” (PG)
— LEW
“RAMBO: LAST BLOOD” (R)
John Rambo (Sylvester Stallone) must confront his past and unearth his ruthless combat skills to exact revenge in a final mission. This is the latest film in the franchise which began with “First Blood” in 1982. — LEW !