Village Centre Cinemas in Lewiston, Moscow and Pullman, and the Blue Fox Theatre in Grangeville and Rex Theatre in Orofino have announced the theaters will be temporarily closed until new films are again available for screening.
“KUNG FU PANDA,” (PG)
This animated feature from 2008 features Jack Black as the voice of a clumsy panda named Po who becomes an unlikely kung fu hero when the very fate of China is put in his hands by virtue of an ancient prophecy. Also stars the voices of Angelina Jolie and Ian McShane. — Sunset Auto Vue, Grangeville
“DOLITTLE,” (PG)
John Dolittle (Robert Downey Jr.) is a widowed physician who can talk to animals but keeps to himself until he is forced to set sail on an epic adventure to a mythical island in search of a cure for the illness that has befallen England’s young Queen Victoria (Jessie Buckley). Of course, he is accompanied by a menagerie of his closest animal friends. — Sunset Auto Vue