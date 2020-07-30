Village Centre Cinemas in both Moscow and Pullman have announced on their websites the theaters will be temporarily closed until new films are again available for screening.
“THE BAD NEWS BEARS” (PG)
An aging, down-on-his-luck ex-minor leaguer (Walter Matthau) coaches a team of misfits, including in an ultra-competitive California kids’ baseball league in this 1976 film. Also stars Tatum O’Neal and Vic Morrow. — LEW
“CHICAGO” (PG-13)
Two death-row murderers develop a fierce rivalry while competing for publicity, celebrity and a lawyer’s attention in this 2002 film version of the Broadway musical. Stars Renee Zellweger, Catherine Zeta-Jones and Richard Gere. — LEW
“DESPICABLE ME” (PG)
This animated 2010 film had a criminal mastermind (voiced by Steve Carell) using a trio of orphan girls as pawns for his grand scheme until he finds their love is profoundly changing him for the better. — SUN
“FIELD OF DREAMS” (PG)
Kevin Costner plays an Iowa corn farmer who, hearing voices, interprets them as a command to build a baseball diamond in his fields. Once he does, the 1919 Chicago “Black” Sox arrive to play. Based on the novel by W.P. Insella, and also stars James Earl Jones, Ray Liotta and Burt Lancaster in his final film role. — LEW
“FRIDAY THE 13TH” (R)
This 1980 horror film depicted a group of camp counselors who are stalked and murdered by an unknown assailant while trying to reopen a summer camp which was the site of a child’s drowning and a grisly double murder years before. — LEW
“GHOSTBUSTERS” (PG-13)
In this 1984 original, three former parapsychology professors (Harold Ramis, Bill Murrray and Dan Aykroyd) set up shop as an unusual ghost removal service in New York City. Also stars Ernie Hudson, Sigourney Weaver and Rick Moranis. — FOX
“JURASSIC PARK” (PG-13)
This 1993 blockbuster has a pragmatic paleontologist (Sam Neill) visiting an almost- complete theme park and being tasked with protecting a couple of kids after a power failure causes the park’s cloned dinosaurs to run loose. Also stars Laura Dern and Jeff Goldblum. — SUN
“THE LEGO BATMAN MOVIE” (PG)
Bruce Wayne (voiced by Will Arnett) must deal with the usual suspects as they plan to rule Gotham City in this animated 2017 film, while discovering that he has accidentally adopted a teenage orphan (Michael Cera) who wishes to become his sidekick. — LEW
“THE LOST BOYS” (R)
After moving to a new town, two brothers (Jason Patric and the late Corey Haim) discover that the area is a haven for vampires. Cast includes Dianne Wiest, Edward Herrman, Kiefer Sutherland, Jami Gertz and Corey Feldman. — LEW
“THE MEG” (PG-13)
This 2018 action-sci-fi film follows a group of scientists exploring the Marianas Trench when they encounter the largest marine predator that has ever existed: the Megalodon. Stars Jason Statham. — LEW
“A NIGHTMARE ON ELM STREET” (R)
Wes Craven’s 1984 original horror film features the monstrous spirit of a slain child murderer (Robert Englund) who seeks revenge by invading the dreams of teenagers whose parents were responsible for his untimely death. — LEW
“THE SECRET LIFE OF PETS” (PG)
This animated 2016 movie is about the quiet life of a terrier named Max (voiced by Louis C.K.) being upended when his owner takes in Duke (Eric Stonestreet), a stray whom Max instantly dislikes. — FOX, REX